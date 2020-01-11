Burroughs Boys Basketball Has Big Night Against Burbank

The statistics certainly told the story Friday night when the Burroughs High boys’ basketball team visited Burbank High.

The Indians were lights out from long distance and Bulldogs struggled at the free-throw line in a 70-57 Burroughs victory.

“We were feeling it tonight, which is great to see. I live for these games,” said Burroughs Emery Goulet, who had a game-high 26 points.” It’s just great to be a part of. The atmosphere was fantastic and I just love to live it up and do the best I can.”

Burroughs (12-5 overall, 3-3 in league) led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

But the Indians went wild early in the second quarter, hitting six 3-pointers in the first 4:05 of the period and were never seriously threatened again. For the game, Burroughs hit 11 shots from 3-point range.

Burroughs led 37-30 at halftime.

Burbank (6-12, 2-4) made just eight of 22 free throws in the loss.

“We just didn’t execute. We need to close out well,” Burbank coach Sid Cooke said.

The Bulldogs closed to 53-48 with 4:44 following a basket by Kevin Sarkes. But Goulet countered with a three-point shot.

Burroughs coach Allan Ellis was pleased with his team’s performance.

“We’ve been doing a lot of shooting in practice because a couple of weeks ago we were not shooting the basketball well,” Ellis said. “We really wanted to bounce back and we knew that you have to win on the road if you want to be a good basketball team.”

Burroughs got a fine effort from Blake Ballard, who had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Corwin Smith had eight points. Evan Zamora, Carson Cardenaz and Jase Sadad each had six points and Nick Garcia had five points.

Burbank was led by Leo Tahamasian who had 16 points. Sarkes and Elmer Reyes also had fine efforts each contributing 14 points. Kelton Shea had 10 points and Vartan Avetisyan had three points.