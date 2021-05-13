Burroughs Boys Golf Ends 51-Year Drought

The Burroughs High boys’ golf team almost had it after 50 years. But COVID-19 got in the way of a league championship in 2020.

One year removed from the beginning of the pandemic that forced the stoppage of the season, Burroughs can once again call itself a league champion.

Burroughs shot 362 as a team on the par-71 DeBell Golf Course Thursday, giving it enough points to outlast Burbank High, which currently sits second in the league standings. Arcadia finished second shooting 397 on Thursday. Burbank High finished third shooting 404. Crescenta Valley was fourth shooting 415.

Lincoln Melcher of Burroughs High. (Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)

“It has taken us four years. We have had a solid team for four years, but it really feels good to win in my senior year,” said Ryan McGowan, who tied for low medalist with freshman teammate Adriel Abaoag.

Both shot 1-under-par 70.

Sophomore Emilio Huerta shot 73. Senior Daniel Gonzalez shot 74, junior Lincoln Melcher shot 75 and senior Trey Sanchez shot 83.

“I knew we had a chance at it last year. We only lost one senior and we got a great freshman in Adriel,” said Gonzalez. “We had a well-rounded team going into this season and it was good that we got the job done.”

Clinching the league title means Burroughs is guaranteed a berth in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship June 7 at Meadowlark Golf Club in Huntington Beach.

Burbank High, which is two points ahead of Arcadia in the league standings, also stands a good shot in CIF competition. If it advances, the Bulldogs will play in Division 5. The Division 5 CIF championship will take place June 7 at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.

Burbank’s JJ Nakao shot 72 Thursday. Billy Malipun shot 78, Kevin Kienlen shot 79 and Frank Maslyk shot 83. Luke Carnegie shot 92 and Sean McGinn shot 101.