Burroughs Boys Soccer Blanked By Silverado

The Bears drop a 2-0 decision in a CIF Southern Section Division VI second-round match to the Hawks.

By Rick Assad

Finding even the smallest opening proved quite difficult for the Burroughs High boys’ soccer team.

Silverado was slightly better and because of it prevailed on Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Field as the Hawks took a 2-0 decision in a CIF Southern Section Division VI second-round playoff match.

Both goals came off the foot of senior striker Jacob Garcia, and the second tally in the 55th minute on a 15-yard blast was truly the backbreaker.

Garcia’s initial score in the 13th minute came off a rebound and was well played and well timed.

The Bears (8-5-1 overall and 5-2 for third place in the Pacific League) struggled mightily as they didn’t get off a shot on goal until the 17th minute.

“I felt we unfortunately needed to concede to wake up a bit,” Burroughs coach Michael Solano said of his team’s slow start. “We did well in possession, but it was tricky to work it into dangerous areas.”

Solano was quick to tip the cap to the Hawks. “Credit to Silverado. They are a very good team and defensively they are solid, but I think we caused some problems,” he said. “We just never found the net. It’s not what we wanted. I felt some big calls didn’t go our way, but that’s the game.”

Solano also praised his team. “I’m proud of these kids and this senior class,” he said. “I think they recaptured the program’s reputation of quality and I’m happy they let me be part of it.”

Silverado started off the match by getting seven shots before junior Daniel Proano unloaded a 46-yard free kick in the 17th minute.

Senior midfielder Devin Arellano had a 29-yard free kick for the Hawks in the fifth minute and one minute later, Arellano added a 31-yard free kick.

Garcia’s 15-yarder in the seventh minute followed and senior midfielder Rafael Andrade tacked on a 25-yarder almost a minute later.

In the 11th minute, it appeared the Hawks (15-1-3 in all matches and 6-0-2 for first place in the Desert Sky League) were going to score as Garcia’s short pass to senior Cris Garcia, saw his 10-yarder hit the top of the crossbar. Had it slid a few inches lower, a goal would have been scored.

After the Hawks took a 1-0 lead, junior Kevin Barragan’s 35-yarder in the 14th minute missed for Silverado.

Silverado collected three straight shots and they included a 35-yarder by Jacob Garcia in the 19th minute and Barragan’s from 15 yards in the 20th minute. Jacob Garcia tossed in a 25-yarder in the 20th minute.

The Bears finally found their groove after getting off four shots in a row, but none found the back of the net.

They included freshman Alexander Loera’s 18-yarder in the 23rd minute and a 25-yarder by junior Hector Fuentes in the 26th minute.

Senior Landon Espinoza’s 25-yarder in the 29th minute and junior Manny Hooshivar’s 35-yarder about thirty seconds later.

Andrade had a 40-yard bomb in the 31st minute for the Hawks, but Proano’s 40-yard free kick in the 32nd kick and Proano’s 49-yard free kick in the 39th minute capped the opening half.

Though they didn’t score in the second half, the Bears were more aggressive and were still in the match until the second goal by the Hawks.

The half began with freshman Danny Pasqual getting off a 25-yarder in the 47th minute for the Bears.

Silverado responded with a 31-yard free kick from Arellano in the 48th minute.

Proano had a 40-yard boot in the 53rd minute and three minutes later, the Hawks pulled ahead by two scores.

The Bears then had back-to-back kicks as junior Andrew Rodas had a 15-yarder in the 62nd minute and Pasqual had a tapper in the 65th minute.

Jacob Garcia’s 25-yarder in the 67th minute followed, and Barragan’s 15-yard header came in the 69th minute.

The match was closed out with the Bears getting the final three kicks as Fuentes had a 35-yarder in the 75th minute, Hooshivar added a 21-yard free kick in the 77th minute and Hooshivar’s 15-yarder was blocked in the 79th minute.