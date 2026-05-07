Burroughs Boys Tennis Falls in First Playoff Test

Some teams in high school sports may say that academics comes first over athletics.

The Burroughs High boys’ tennis team made proof of it Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

The Bears ended their season with a 10-8 loss to visiting Yucaipa, a match in which Burroughs’ top player, Aditya Kieran missed the first two rounds of because he was taking his advanced placement Physics exam, which ran over the start time of the match.

“It was an 8-10 loss, so if we would have had him for the other two rounds, maybe it goes the other way. But you have to do what you have to do for your future,” Burroughs coach Thomas Hardy said.

Kieran explained his situation.

“I wish the AP test wouldn’t have been on the same day, but last year I tried to take one as a makeup because of a CIF match and I didn’t like having to a one-on-one with a counselor in a small cramped room. So I decided to focus on academics. I don’t want to study all over again,” he said.

Burroughs struggled early on the first round, winning just one of six sets.

No. 1 singles player Jaden Chapman won that set 6-1 over Yucaipa’s Josh Lawrence.

The Bears won all three singles sets in the second round of round robin play. Chapman won 6-1 over Leroy Bernier.

Iulian Lundburg won 6-2 over Lawrence.

Diego Kitzi won 6-3 over Dennis Valencia.

Burroughs struggled in doubles.

Nolan Jennings and Isaac Ayala teamed up to play two sets together at No. 1 doubles. Kieran came in to sub for Jennings in the third round.

Nick Devite and Cody Baer played in the No. 2 doubles position for Burroughs.

Playing in the No. 3 doubles spot for Burroughs were Dominic Carlebach and Nick Devite.