Burroughs Choir Preps For 44th Annual Pop Show

Image Courtesy John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association readies for the annual Pop Show extravaganza, featuring more than 150 high school students in multiple choirs performing a combination of group, small ensemble and solo acts, backed by a 10-piece live band.

Pop Show 44: You Make My Dreams Come True will provide the first look at the JBHS choirs’ competition sets, which will be performed on a regional and national level in the coming months. Supported by the Stagecraft Technology students and a host of adult volunteers, the choir community comes together to put on a series of music and dance performances that are well known for top notch stage, lighting and sound design.

“Pop Show is our biggest show of the year,” commented Brendan Jennings, who is in his seventeenth year as choir director at JBHS. “Our creative team spends 12 months planning for this annual blockbuster and each year the show gets better and better.”

“Our students have been prepping since the fall and are ready for their moment in the spotlight,” he added. “This is our 44th annual installment and will mark our full return to strength after the pandemic. We have some very special performances in store… you won’t want to miss this!

Curtains rise for Pop Show 44: You Make My Dreams Come True at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, in the John Burroughs High School Auditorium located at 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank.

There is free parking in adjacent school lots and on neighboring streets. Including intermission, the show is expected to run about three hours.

Reserved seats are available for $30, general admission for $20 and student/senior general admission seats are available at $15.

To purchase tickets or get more information about Pop Show 44 visit the JBHS VMA website at https://jbhsvma.com/.

