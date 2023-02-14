Burroughs Choir Preps For 44th Annual Pop Show

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association readies for the annual Pop Show extravaganza, featuring more than 150 high school students in multiple choirs performing a combination of group, small ensemble and solo acts, backed by a 10-piece live band.

Pop Show 44: You Make My Dreams Come True will provide the first look at the JBHS choirs’ competition sets, which will be performed on a regional and national level in the coming months. Supported by the Stagecraft Technology students and a host of adult volunteers, the choir community comes together to put on a series of music and dance performances that are well known for top notch stage, lighting and sound design.

“Pop Show is our biggest show of the year,” commented Brendan Jennings, who is in his seventeenth year as choir director at JBHS. “Our creative team spends 12 months planning for this annual blockbuster and each year the show gets better and better.”

“Our students have been prepping since the fall and are ready for their moment in the spotlight,” he added. “This is our 44th annual installment and will mark our full return to strength after the pandemic. We have some very special performances in store… you won’t want to miss this!”

“I’m excited to see every choir shine with their sets and to have so much variety throughout Pop Show this year!” commented senior Alex Diaz, President of Sound Sensations, the advanced women’s choir. “I’m so excited to perform all of our competition sets for the first time at this year’s Pop Show, and get to see the audience’s reaction. I’m also looking forward to this Pop Show more than any past show, as this will be my last Pop Show at Burroughs,” said senior Kyle Daou, Dance Captain of Powerhouse, the advanced mixed choir. “It is going to be a fantastic show, and every one that can come should!” he also said.