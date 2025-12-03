Burroughs Girls Soccer Learns Valuable Lesson in Loss

The Burroughs High girls soccer team has high expectations and the only way the Bears can achieve those goals is by playing quality teams.

The Bears definitely had a quality opponent Tuesday night when Cleveland High of Reseda visited Memorial Field.

Cleveland, which has played in the Los Angeles City Section final in the highest division the last five years, looked like it is once again outstanding, beating Burroughs 5-0.

But Burroughs coach Robert Sanchez got what he wanted out of the match.

“I saw the team improve dramatically during that game. They started challenging for the ball better. They were moving it obviously,” Sanchez said. “At first I think there was a little trepidation because the team (Cleveland) came out so strong and fast. They are very organized in their attacks. They have very good set plays that move us out of position and leave players open. Overall, they (Burroughs) stepped up as the game progressed.”

Cleveland coach Greg Ibach said he actually played without five players who are still tied to club commitments.

“I’m super proud of the girls. Everyone knows if you’re on the field there’s a high expectation that you have to play up to,” Ibach said. “There is a system in place and they are playing the system.”

Cleveland (1-0) scored just two minutes into the match as Grace Burgos fired a shot from outside the goal box that found the lower left corner of the goal.

Burgos added a second goal in the 17th minute at the back post following a fine cross from Sophia Davis on the left side of the pitch.

Samantha Sizemore had a shot for Burroughs in the 30th minute, but it was not enough to frustrate Cleveland goalie Ava Ebrahimi.

Cleveland right back Milan Lona made it 3-0 in the 34th minute as she went forward on a fine pass from Kaalea Cichowski. Lona then scored with a shot on the right side of the goal.

Cleveland’s Giselle Estrada made it 4-0 in the 47th minute when she fired a shot well outside the box that was placed perfectly in the lower right corner of the goal.

Nina Ramirez took advantage of Burroughs miscue in the 54th minute to put the ball in the lower left corner.

Burroughs (0-2) started to play well in the final 10 minutes.

Kayla Duran had a shot on target in the 71st minute for the Bears. Sizemore nearly scored in the 79th minute as she narrowly missed the target on a empty net opportunity.