Burroughs Girls Soccer Stops Burbank

Things didn’t come so easy for the Burroughs High girls’ soccer team the first time it faced rival Burbank.



But Thursday in the regular season finale the Bears were much more in control and ran away with a 3-0 Pacific League win.



“We did a really good job connecting balls. We won a bunch of 50-50 balls. I feel like we played our hearts out and left it on the field. We did it for our seniors and it felt great,” said Burroughs Jailyn Turner, who had two goals.



Burroughs (10-7 overall, 9-5 in league) won 2-1 when the teams played each other last month.

Burroughs got on the board less than a minute into the contest, as Turner put home the rebound of a shot off of Burbank goalie Sydney Evans-Armendariz.



The Bears continued to put pressure on Burbank and kept Evans-Armendariz busy.



She saved a solid shot by Quiana Laughlin in the 12th minute.



Laughlin did one past her in the 17th minute as she fired high into the left corner to make it 2-0.



Burbank’s best shot in the first half came on a free kick by Olivia Bauer that was stopped by Burroughs goalie Cailin Kerns.



Burroughs added a third goal in the 48th minute as Laughlin, from the left side, found Turner in the middle of the box and she was able to quickly put the ball past Evans-Armendariz.

Burbank (7-7-2 overall, 6-7-1) may have not ended the season with a result it wished for.



Nevertheless, Bulldogs coach Dennis Leon was pleased with the season as a whole.



“We battled a tough team. We tried to give them a run for their money, but they were too tough for us,” he said. “Overall I feel our girls really improved this year and have something to build on.”