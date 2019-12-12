Burroughs High Readies “Once Upon A Holiday Spectacular”

The John Burroughs High School Performing Arts Department presents the annual Vocal Music, Instrumental Music and Dance Department combined performance Holiday Spectacular on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 13, 14 and 15.

This year, the mega-show is called Once Upon A Holiday Spectacular, but like every year, it showcases stellar performances from hundreds of high school students.

“Our theme this year is ‘Storytelling’ and there are so many great holiday characters and stories to explore,” explained choir director Brendan Jennings. “Some of them will be super familiar, like Rudolph… and others may be new for some folks, like the story of the Candy Bomber, a World War 2 pilot.”

“With the combined forces of the music and dance program at Burroughs, it promises to be a ‘Spectacular’ show,” he added.

Selected dancers from the Dance Department will showcase tap, contemporary, hip hop and ballet styles. The Instrumental Music Department’s wind ensemble, and symphonic and concert bands will perform, along with the JBHS jazz ensemble.

All four choirs of the Vocal Music Department will perform, including the award-winning Powerhouse (advanced mixed choir), Sound Sensations (advanced women’s choir), Sound Waves (intermediate mixed choir) and Decibelles (intermediate women’s choir.)

Shows begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15. Tickets are $15 general admission, $25 reserved orchestra and balcony and $10 for students and seniors.

As of publication time, there are very low numbers of reserved seats available for all three shows. General admission seating, in the side sections of the orchestra and balcony, still have some tickets available for advance purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the box office ahead of the show.

More information on Burroughs High’s Vocal Music Association can be found online here, on the Instrumental Music Association here and on the Dance Department here.