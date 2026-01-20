Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association Winter Slate Brings Brings High-Energy Performances to Burbank

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association (JBHS VMA) is proud to announce an exciting slate of winter performances, launching the new year with dynamic concerts, competitive showcases, and crowd-favorite productions that highlight the talent and dedication of the Burroughs students.

The VMA winter lineup features a variety of events for music and theater lovers alike, including the International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA) Quarterfinal, JBHS Drama Productions’ spring musical All Shook Up, and the highly anticipated Pop Show 47: I Feel Like Dancing.

Winter 2026 Performance Highlights:

International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA) – Quarterfinal

Friday, January 23

John Burroughs High School Auditorium

Doors open at 6:00pm | Show begins at 7:00pm

Tickets may be purchased here.

JBHS proudly hosts the kickoff of the 2026 ICHSA season, welcoming outstanding a cappella groups from across the region to the JBHS stage. This electrifying competition features:

Downbeat — The Harker School

— The Harker School Dynamics — Bishop Amat Memorial High School

— Bishop Amat Memorial High School Encore — American Leadership Academy

— American Leadership Academy In Tone Nation — Gila Ridge High School

— Gila Ridge High School NeoChromatics — John Burroughs High School

— John Burroughs High School OC Voices — Oaks Christian School

— Oaks Christian School Titanium — Tesoro High School

JBHS Drama Productions Presents All Shook Up

Friday, February 6 at 7:00pm with additional performances on Saturday, February 7 (7:00pm) and Sunday, February 8 (12:00pm)

John Burroughs High School Auditorium

Based on the book written by Joe DiPietro and inspired by the music of Elvis Presley, this energetic jukebox musical brings 1950s rock ’n’ roll, romance, and rebellion to the JBHS stage.

Tickets may be purchased here.

Pop Show 47: I Feel Like Dancing

Friday, February 27 (7:00pm), February 28 (7:00pm), March 1 (2:00pm)

Directed by VMA Director Brendan Jennings and Artistic Director Jen Oundjian, Pop Show 47: I Feel Like Dancing delivers the high-impact performances audiences have come to expect from Burroughs. Tickets may be purchased here.

Featuring full performances by Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves, Decibelles, Men@Work, NeoChromatics and Muses, along with standout solos and small-group numbers, this year’s Pop Show promises nonstop energy and unforgettable moments.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets for all VMA events are available now at www.jbhsvma.com or at the door. Tickets for JBHS Drama’s spring musical All Shook Up are available here. Advanced purchase is strongly recommended as JBHS VMA performances frequently sell out.

ABOUT JOHN BURROUGHS HIGH SCHOOL VOCAL MUSIC ASSOCIATION:

Founded in 1979, the John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association (JBHS VMA) has cultivated one of the top public school music programs in the country. Since 2006, the program has been under the direction of Brendan Jennings, a Burroughs choir alum himself, and has grown to national prominence under his leadership.



The JBHS VMA is dedicated to providing high-quality performing arts training for our students. Our mission is to make every production at JBHS exciting, professional, and — above all — entertaining.

Students receive focused instruction in vocal technique, dance fundamentals, music theory, and performance skills. Training includes directed technique classes and the development of performance material, all designed to prepare students for success both on and off the stage.

At its core, the VMA is about personal growth. Students learn to rise above challenges, push beyond their comfort zones and express themselves in ways they never imagined possible. Along the way, they build lasting confidence, develop a strong work ethic, and learn to set and achieve meaningful goals. The skills students gain through the VMA stay with them for life—skills like discipline, resilience, collaboration and self-expression. They also form lifelong friendships, all within a supportive, high-energy and creatively charged environment.

The JBHS choir program features four curricular choirs, three extra-curricular ensembles and a Tech Theater program that is one of the most advanced in the country.

Annually, the JBHS VMA presents four big shows:

Burroughs On Broadway – musical theater fundraising cabaret

– musical theater fundraising cabaret Holiday Spectacular – a celebration of the season

– a celebration of the season Pop Show – Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza

– Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza Spring Concert – year ending finale



Our strong partnerships with the Burbank community and consistently expert teaching staff have created a legacy of excellence, year upon year since inception 50 years ago.

The JBHS show choir has represented the genre across numerous media outlets (The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, CBS Evening News and several documentary style programs). Our innovative style has been influencing and inspiring choirs across the U.S. and around the world for well over a decade.