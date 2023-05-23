Burroughs Holding Youth Hoop Camps

Vicky Oganyan and her able basketball staff will work with boys' and girls' ages six through 14 across four summer camps.

By Rick Assad

What boy or girl who attends a school in the Burbank Unified School District doesn’t like dribbling a basketball or launching a shot from 15 feet and feeling the thrill as the ball goes through the hoop?

If you do and you’re between the ages of six and 14, the 11th annual Burroughs Youth Basketball Camp is for you.

For registration information, please email victoriaoganyan@burbankusd.org.

There are four sessions and the first three cost $200 while the final session is $175.

With regard to COVID-19, the camps will follow strict protocol for day camps guidelines set forth by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Under the watchful eyes of longtime Burroughs girls’ coach Vicky Oganyan and Jay Bandele, and her staff, the sessions run between 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at the main gymnasium.

The youngsters will learn hoop fundamentals such as shooting, passing, defense, rebounding, ball handling, footwork and team play.

The first session begins May 30 and runs through June 2, the second is June 5 through June 8.

The third meeting commences June 12 and runs through June 15 and the fourth session is July 25 through July 27.

When the boy or girl registers, a tee-shirt will be handed out.

“Kids love our camps because they get to learn the game of basketball through the competitive games we hold,” Oganyan said. “They get to interact with the current boys’ and girls’ basketball players at Burroughs as well as coaches, and they get to win lots of cool prizes. They get to have fun playing a sport they enjoy.”

The four-session camps emphasize individual instruction by an outstanding and highly qualified teaching staff.

“It benefits them because we teach them the fundamentals of the game,” Oganyan added. “We have different levels of instruction so that all the kids benefit in some way.”

There will be guest speakers and coaches from local colleges and universities.

Skills will be evaluated along with instructional and motivational films.

Also included will be competition and contests. Early workouts with the staff begin at 8:45 a.m.

Awards, prizes and trivia will be played, a snack bar will be available and there will be a pizza party on the last day of the session.

It’s important the campers remember to bring a positive attitude and be ready to listen and learn.

Energy and enthusiasm are just as important and to bring a snack for nutrition.

Everyone must wear your camp tee-shirt every day and also use sunscreen.

Some inside stuff to remember is that the gym opens for early birds and it’s necessary to warm up and stretch.

There will be lectures, demonstrations, group drills and stations along with daily competitions.

Additionally, there will be squad games, team practice and daily awards before being dismissed each day.