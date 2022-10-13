“Burroughs On Broadway” Prepares Annual Salute With Classic, Contemporary Hits

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Program presents their 17th annual homage to Broadway with Burroughs On Broadway in four performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 21 – 23 at the high school auditorium.

All five choirs will perform, along with individual solos and small ensembles, for the extravaganza. Helmed by longtime Burroughs On Broadway director Jennifer Strattan and Burroughs choir teacher/director Brendan Jennings, the hours-long event brings together mini-musical mashups featuring hits of popular shows.

Men@Work, the men’s choir, perform a medley from Pirates of Penzance, intermediate women’s choir Decibelles will sing selections from The Boyfriend and intermediate mixed choir Sound Waves show off their style with Fiddler On The Roof. Advanced women’s choir Sound Sensations will perform hits from Six: The Musical and advanced mixed choir Powerhouse will showcase the recent Tony winner Hadestown.

“This is one of the most talented groups of students I have ever worked with,” commented Jennings. “This year’s show is truly going to be something special from beginning to end. I can’t wait for friends, family, and the Burbank community to see all the hard work that is going into this production.”

A dozen different numbers from various Broadway productions will also be performed in a cabaret-style setting.

Featuring approximately 150 vocal music students, Burroughs On Broadway is supported by 50 additional students from teacher Katrina Villareal’s Stagecraft Technology class and a host of adult volunteers.

“While always being a crowd pleasing show, Burroughs On Broadway has also served as an essential fundraiser for a Burbank community that values the importance of arts in education and taken pride in the tradition of this nationally lauded program,” Jennings also said. “It truly takes a village to provide the education, support, and infrastructure to our students.”

The production is offering a “special VIP experience” for $54 each including access to a hors d’oeuvres and beverage pre-show reception, dessert at intermission and the best seats in the house.

Additionally, advance tickets can be purchased for general ($20), student/senior ($15), and reserved ($27) seating. An optional add-on wristband for $20 allows attendees to access the VIP pre-show and intermission performances and refreshments. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.jbhsvma.com.

The curtains rise for Burroughs On Broadway at 7:00 p.m. with two evening performances on Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22. The VIP reception begins at 5:30 p.m., ahead of the shows. Two matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23, with the VIP reception slated to start at 12:30 p.m.

The John Burroughs High School auditorium is located at 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank.