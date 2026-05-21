Burroughs Softball Knocks Off Ramona 7-2 In CIF Quarterfinal

The Bears play at Mission Viejo on Saturday in a CIF Southern Section Division IV semifinal.

By Rick Assad

After triumphing by five runs in a CIF Southern Section Division IV quarterfinal game, the Burroughs High softball team will play in the semifinal versus host Mission Viejo on Saturday with a 3:15 p.m. start.

Wednesday’s 7-2 decision over Ramona at Olive Park was impressive as the Bears had another game in which all three phases of the game were clicking.

When a team is pitching well and hitting the ball on a button and the defense is keen, it’s going to be difficult to beat them.

Doug Nicol is the longtime Burroughs head coach, and the team showed poise and polish.

“We are playing all three phases of the game so well right now. [Junior] Valentina [Reyes] is so locked in right now and she is getting so much support from everyone,” he said. “She only gave up one earned run against a solid team like Ramona and that is huge.”

Everyone is contributing to the overall success of the team.

“What stood out today was just our overall team play and the energy we played with,” Nicol said. “We made some great hustle plays offensively and defensively. We played fantastic softball.”

Two seniors were factors in the victory as Karlee Earl and Sophie Rangsiyawong played well as expected.

Earl contributed two hits and drove in three runs while Rangsiyawong also had two hits.

The Bears (17-13 and 6-4 for second place in the Pacific League) opened the game by scoring once in the first inning and led 5-0 after two frames.

Burroughs tacked on a run in the third inning and tossed in a second solo tally in the fourth inning.

“We are also getting timely hits and really put the pressure on them from the jump,” Nicol stated.

The Rams (23-7 and 15-0 for first place in the River Valley League) scored two runs in the third inning but failed to score any more.

Nicol knows Saturday’s game against Mission Viejo (16-15), which knocked off Oak Hills 14-8 on Wednesday, isn’t going to be easy.

“Mission Viejo is an outstanding team, but we are super excited to represent the entire city of Burbank on Saturday and have confidence to get it done,” he said.