Burroughs Wins 2025-2026 myBurbank Cup

Three league titles, a CIF title appearance pushed Burroughs to victory in the myBurbank Cup for the 2025-26 school year.

By
Jim Riggio
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Burbank High jumped out to an early lead, but Burroughs produce stellar seasons in the winter and spring to once again bring home the myBurbank Cup for the scholastic year of 2025-206.

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The Bears won by a 76-33 tally over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs did capture ‘The Big Game’ on the football field, but Burroughs reached the CIF championship game in girls basketball and won league titles in baseball, girls water polo, boys volleyball

The myBurbank Cup, presented by Trophy King & Gifts, is awarded during the pre-game ceremony of the Burbank-Burroughs football game. 

The award is determined by the accumulation of points based on head-to-head varsity competition and athletic achievements by the two schools during a particular school year.

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The breakdown of points is as follows:

Fall Season
SportDateType of CompetitionBurbankPointsBurroughsPoints
Girls GolfLeague Match No. 1Match was cancelled
Girls Golf9/9League Match No. 2Burbank1
Girls Golf9/17League Match No. 3Burbank1
Girls Golf9/24League Match No. 4Burbank1
Girls Golf10/1League Match No. 5Burbank1
Girls Golf10/7League Match No. 6Burbank1
Girls Golf10/24League Match No. 7Burbank1
Girls Tennis10/1League MatchBurbank1
Girls Tennis10/23League MatchBurbank1
Girls TennisPlayoff Berth + 3 VictoriesBurbank5
Girls TennisBurroughs1
Girls Volleyball9/18League MatchBurroughs1
Girls Volleyball10/14League MatchBurroughs1
Girls VolleyballLeague ChampionBurroughs4
Girls VolleyballPlayoff Berth + 1 VictoryBurroughs2
Boys Water Polo10/9League MatchBurbank2
Boys Water PoloPlayoff Berth + 2 VictoriesBurbank3
Boys Cross Country10/17League Meet No. 1Burroughs1
Boys Cross Country11/6League FinalsBurroughs1
Boys Cross CountryQualify for CIF FInalsBurroughs2
Girls Cross Country10/17League Meet No. 1Burroughs1
Girls Cross Country11/6League FinalsBurroughs1
Girls Cross CountryQualify for CIF FInalsBurroughs2
Football10/30League GameBurbank2
FootballPlayoff Berth + 1 victoryBurbank2
Fall TotalBurbank22Burroughs17
Winter Season
Girls Basketball1/15Burroughs1
Girls Basketball2/3Burroughs1
Girls BasketballPlayoff BerthBurbank1
Girls BasketballPlayoff Berth + 4 VictoriesBurroughs9
Girls BasketballState Playoff BerthBurroughs2
Boys Basketball1/15Burbank1
Boys Basketball2/3Burbank1
Boys BasketballPlayoff BerthBurbank1
Boys Soccer1/15Burbank1
Boys Soccer2/3Burbank1
Girls Soccer1/15Burroughs1
Girls Soccer2/3Burroughs1
Girls SoccerPlayoff BerthBurbank1
Girls SoccerPlayoff BerthBurroughs1
Girls Water Polo1/15League MatchBurroughs2
Girls Water PoloLeague TitleBurroughs4
Winter TotalBurbank7Burroughs22
Spring Season
Boys Golf3/5League Match No. 1Burroughs1
Boys Golf3/30League Match No. 3Burroughs1
Boys Golf4/15League Match No. 4Burroughs1
Boys GolfLeague Match No. 5Burroughs1
Boys GolfLeague Match No. 6Burroughs1
Boys Golf4/27League Match No. 2Burroughs1
Boys Golf4/8Burbank CupBurroughs1
Boys Volleyball3/27League MatchBurroughs1
Boys Volleyball4/14League MatchBurroughs1
Boys VolleyballLeague TitleBurroughs4
Boys VolleyballPlayoff AppearanceBurroughs1
Boys Tennis3/12League MatchBurbank1
Boys Tennis4/23League MatchBurbank1
Boys TennisPlayoff Appearance + 1 VictoryBurbank2
Boys TennisPlayoff AppearanceBurroughs1
Softball4/15League GameBurroughs2
Softball5/14Playoff Berth + 3 VictoriesBurroughs5
Baseball4/28League GameBurroughs1
Baseball5/1League GameBurroughs1
BaseballLeague TitleBurroughs4
Baseball5/15Playoff AppearanceBurroughs1
Boys Track and Field4/16League MeetBurroughs2
Girls Track and Field4/16League MeetBurroughs2
Boys Swimming4/22League MeetBurroughs2
Girls Swimming4/22League MeetBurroughs2
Spring TotalBurbank4Burroughs37
2025-2026 Final TotalBurbank33Burroughs76

Point Scoring Criteria

1 point (sports that play more than once)

2 points (sports that play each other once)

Season sweep

1 point (sports that play more than once)

League Title 4 points
Undefeated League Title 5 points
Playoff Appearance 1 point
Win first playoff contest 2 points
Win two playoff contests 3 points
Win three playoff contests–  5 points

Win four playoff contests–     7 points

Win four contests & CIF Championship

8 points

Win five contests & CIF Championship

10 points

State appearance–                       2 points

Win one state contest–            4 points

Win two state contests–           6 points

Win three state contests–     8 points

Win So Cal Regional–                 10 points

Win State Championship–      12 points

(The playoff points are not an accumulation of points but rather how far the team advanced)

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