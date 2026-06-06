Burroughs Wins 2025-2026 myBurbank Cup

Three league titles, a CIF title appearance pushed Burroughs to victory in the myBurbank Cup for the 2025-26 school year.

Burbank High jumped out to an early lead, but Burroughs produce stellar seasons in the winter and spring to once again bring home the myBurbank Cup for the scholastic year of 2025-206.

The Bears won by a 76-33 tally over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs did capture ‘The Big Game’ on the football field, but Burroughs reached the CIF championship game in girls basketball and won league titles in baseball, girls water polo, boys volleyball

The myBurbank Cup, presented by Trophy King & Gifts, is awarded during the pre-game ceremony of the Burbank-Burroughs football game.

The award is determined by the accumulation of points based on head-to-head varsity competition and athletic achievements by the two schools during a particular school year.

The breakdown of points is as follows: Fall Season Sport Date Type of Competition Burbank Points Burroughs Points Girls Golf League Match No. 1 Match was cancelled Girls Golf 9/9 League Match No. 2 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 9/17 League Match No. 3 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 9/24 League Match No. 4 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 10/1 League Match No. 5 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 10/7 League Match No. 6 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 10/24 League Match No. 7 Burbank 1 Girls Tennis 10/1 League Match Burbank 1 Girls Tennis 10/23 League Match Burbank 1 Girls Tennis Playoff Berth + 3 Victories Burbank 5 Girls Tennis Burroughs 1 Girls Volleyball 9/18 League Match Burroughs 1 Girls Volleyball 10/14 League Match Burroughs 1 Girls Volleyball League Champion Burroughs 4 Girls Volleyball Playoff Berth + 1 Victory Burroughs 2 Boys Water Polo 10/9 League Match Burbank 2 Boys Water Polo Playoff Berth + 2 Victories Burbank 3 Boys Cross Country 10/17 League Meet No. 1 Burroughs 1 Boys Cross Country 11/6 League Finals Burroughs 1 Boys Cross Country Qualify for CIF FInals Burroughs 2 Girls Cross Country 10/17 League Meet No. 1 Burroughs 1 Girls Cross Country 11/6 League Finals Burroughs 1 Girls Cross Country Qualify for CIF FInals Burroughs 2 Football 10/30 League Game Burbank 2 Football Playoff Berth + 1 victory Burbank 2 Fall Total Burbank 22 Burroughs 17 Winter Season Girls Basketball 1/15 Burroughs 1 Girls Basketball 2/3 Burroughs 1 Girls Basketball Playoff Berth Burbank 1 Girls Basketball Playoff Berth + 4 Victories Burroughs 9 Girls Basketball State Playoff Berth Burroughs 2 Boys Basketball 1/15 Burbank 1 Boys Basketball 2/3 Burbank 1 Boys Basketball Playoff Berth Burbank 1 Boys Soccer 1/15 Burbank 1 Boys Soccer 2/3 Burbank 1 Girls Soccer 1/15 Burroughs 1 Girls Soccer 2/3 Burroughs 1 Girls Soccer Playoff Berth Burbank 1 Girls Soccer Playoff Berth Burroughs 1 Girls Water Polo 1/15 League Match Burroughs 2 Girls Water Polo League Title Burroughs 4 Winter Total Burbank 7 Burroughs 22 Spring Season Boys Golf 3/5 League Match No. 1 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf 3/30 League Match No. 3 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf 4/15 League Match No. 4 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf League Match No. 5 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf League Match No. 6 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf 4/27 League Match No. 2 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf 4/8 Burbank Cup Burroughs 1 Boys Volleyball 3/27 League Match Burroughs 1 Boys Volleyball 4/14 League Match Burroughs 1 Boys Volleyball League Title Burroughs 4 Boys Volleyball Playoff Appearance Burroughs 1 Boys Tennis 3/12 League Match Burbank 1 Boys Tennis 4/23 League Match Burbank 1 Boys Tennis Playoff Appearance + 1 Victory Burbank 2 Boys Tennis Playoff Appearance Burroughs 1 Softball 4/15 League Game Burroughs 2 Softball 5/14 Playoff Berth + 3 Victories Burroughs 5 Baseball 4/28 League Game Burroughs 1 Baseball 5/1 League Game Burroughs 1 Baseball League Title Burroughs 4 Baseball 5/15 Playoff Appearance Burroughs 1 Boys Track and Field 4/16 League Meet Burroughs 2 Girls Track and Field 4/16 League Meet Burroughs 2 Boys Swimming 4/22 League Meet Burroughs 2 Girls Swimming 4/22 League Meet Burroughs 2 Spring Total Burbank 4 Burroughs 37 2025-2026 Final Total Burbank 33 Burroughs 76

Point Scoring Criteria

1 point (sports that play more than once)

2 points (sports that play each other once)

Season sweep–

1 point (sports that play more than once)

League Title 4 points

Undefeated League Title 5 points

Playoff Appearance 1 point

Win first playoff contest 2 points

Win two playoff contests 3 points

Win three playoff contests– 5 points

Win four playoff contests– 7 points

Win four contests & CIF Championship

8 points

Win five contests & CIF Championship

10 points

State appearance– 2 points

Win one state contest– 4 points

Win two state contests– 6 points

Win three state contests– 8 points

Win So Cal Regional– 10 points

Win State Championship– 12 points

(The playoff points are not an accumulation of points but rather how far the team advanced)