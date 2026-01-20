BUSD: Fiscal Expert Will Oversee Financial Position

It’s no secret that the Burbank Unified School District has had a few fiscal mishaps in the recent past and to help mitigate any more financial issues, the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) will be interceding in the operation of the BUSD by appointing a fiscal expert to oversee its financial position.

This intervention, which also includes reviewing budget development and monitoring, was initiated due to the district’s “lack of going concern” designation.

Fiscal Concerns: Even though the district is cash solvent, nonetheless, the BUSD was still designated with a “lack of going concern” following the county’s review of its financial stability.

Operational Support: The LACOE is going to assist the BUSD in helping develop and implement a Fiscal Solvency Plan to address these obviously serious concerns.

Board Action/Transparency: The appointment follows concerns regarding the BUSD’s lack of action and potential issues with accountability in managing funds.

It should also be noted that this isn’t a full state or county takeover, and the BUSD Board of Education retains local control while receiving this additional oversight.

There were also a few important items that the BUSD tackled during the nearly four-hour meeting at Burbank’s City Hall.

The five-member board that includes President Abby Pontzer-Kamkar, Vice President Dr. Emily Weisberg, member Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, member Laurette Cano and member Kelsey Olson along with Interim Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias, discussed how to help serve students and effectively run the district, as it was proposed that a two-level hiring freeze affects the district and the schools.

On a separate matter, the BUSD discussed at length the allocated budget for members to attend conferences, professional development opportunities and community events throughout the state.

The BUSD is critical to policy development, governance and ensuring that all students get high-quality education.

As such, an ongoing professional development is an essential component to help effectively help govern, enabling board members to stay informed about current educational trends, legislative updates, governance best practices, and emerging issues affecting public education.

Additionally, the BUSD board members also represent the district at local, regional, and statewide events.

Participation in these conferences and events strengthens relationships between community partners, educational organizations, and government agencies, and supports informed decision‑making.

In the past, the district has allocated money to help support board member participation in professional development and district‑related events.

As we move into the next fiscal cycle, it is important for the BUSD to discuss expectations, priorities, and budget parameters for this purpose.

Also, February was proclaimed in Recognition of Black History Month and January 27 was proclaimed in Recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.