BUSD Reports One Employee Has Contracted Monkeypox

Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill has sent out n email to employees and families to notify them that one of the School District’s employees has contracted the Monkeypox virus. He did not state where the employee worked or what they did for the district.

In the email, Hill stated, “We have learned that one of our employees has a confirmed case of Monkeypox. Our Health Services team has worked with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to implement all necessary safety measures. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also implemented additional disinfectant measures. No further action at this time is required by BUSD. Please click on the following link for FAQs regarding Monkeypox http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/monkeypox/docs/Monkeypox_FAQ.pdf.”

As of today, Los Angeles County has 1,209 confirmed cases of Monkeypox. They have also said that as of today, the County has received 72,190 doses of the vaccine and has administered 41,155 so far.

If you would like to get more information on Monkeypox, visit the Los Angeles County Health Department’s website: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/monkeypox/index.htm.