Cano Introduces Herself to Burbank Voters in Run for School Board Seat

Veteran public school teacher, Laurette Cano, is running for a seat on the Burbank Unified School Board, District Area 1. As a 28-year resident of Burbank, Cano has always been proud of how our town has established and maintained one of the best school districts in the Southland. Her daughter, niece, nephew, and now her grandson, have all attended Burbank schools including: Stevenson, Roosevelt, Luther MIddle School, Huerta Middle School, Burroughs HS, and Monterey HS.

Laurette Cano

Cano has been a public educator for 33 years. She is currently completing her 20th year in the Montebello Unified School District, teaching 6th grade Language Arts and Social Studies. She began her teaching career in LAUSD. Questions about best practices for second language learners led her to complete a Masters degree at Harvard. She returned to LA and worked at UCLA in the Graduate School of Education’s University Elementary School. After the birth of her daughter, she moved to the Glendale Unified School District where she served as the Title 1 Coordinator and Bilingual Coordinator. This position gave her a deeper knowledge of school district budgets and services for second language learners. While in GUSD, she was in charge of the School Site Council (SSC), which gave her experience in working in a collaborative role with parents determining the needs of the school and how budget monies could be spent. Budget cuts in GUSD lead her to Montebello Unified School District as a year round Reading Coach. She returned to the classroom to be on a more traditional schedule with her daughter who was at Roosevelt Elementary. She continues at Eastmont Intermediate, teaching English Language Arts, Social Studies, and the AVID elective. Additionally, she ran the school’s newspaper, coordinated a student talent show, and currently serves as the president of the Eastmont Intermediate School Site Council.

Cano has been involved in PTA since 2005, serving as a board member at Roosevelt Elementary, Luther Burbank Middle School, and Burroughs HS, where she received the 2017 Honorary Service Award. She was also honored to be chosen for the 2012 Honorary Service Award at Eastmont Intermediate in Montebello Unified School District. She is currently a member of the Stevenson PTA.

Ms Cano and her daughter volunteered tirelessly as members of the Burbank Chapter of National Charity League, a mother/daughter philanthropy organization. She and her daughter completed philanthropic work with local organizations including: Burbank Temporary Aid Center, Burbank Coordinating Council, East Valley Boys and Girls Club, Kids Community Dental Center, Burbank YMCA, and Family Promise of the Verdugos.

Cano grew up in South Pasadena, CA, a small town with similar high standards for education as Burbank. She received her Associate of Arts from Pasadena City College, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree from USC and a Master of Education from Harvard Graduate School of Education.

To date Cano has been endorsed by the following: Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz; Vice-Mayor Nikki Perez; Councilman Konstantine Anthony; all current members of the Burbank School Board: Armond Aghakhanian, Abby Pontzer-Kamkar, Charlene Tabet, Emily Weisberg; CSEA Burbank Chapter 674; Armenian National Committee of America; Burbank Democratic Club; San Fernando Young Democrats; Southern California Armenian Democrats

Cano states “ I am not a politician, nor do I come with any preset agenda. With my experience as a public educator, I have worked with students of all abilities and disabilities. I have worked with students and families of all socio-economic levels. I have worked collaboratively with fellow public educators including: teachers, counselors, administrators, and classified staff. Above all I have been an advocate for public education at all levels. As a school board member, I will focus on the many challenges that face our district to maintain the top quality education our children deserve.”