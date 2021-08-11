Car Loses Control, Rolls Over on Harvard Road Above Sunset Canyon

Burbank paramedics received a call around 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 10 of a possible traffic accident with a car overturned in the area of Sunset Canyon and Harvard Road.

(© Ross A Benson)

Police and fire arrived on the scene to find the vehicle had rolled over near the DEBell 3-Par Golf Course. Two people were trapped in the vehicle and firemen used the ‘jaws of life’ to extricate them.

According to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said that speeding, racing, reckless driving are not believed to be factors. He also said through email that alcohol or drugs are not believed to be contributing factors either. The car the two were riding in was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Brimway said the couple in the car was elderly and paramedics transported both to a local hospital with are not to be considered life-threatening injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.