Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Urban Press Winery: An Unforgettable Evening of Wine, Fun, and Community

As we ring in the New Year, Urban Press Winery & Restaurant invites you to join us for a night filled with laughter, great wine, and unforgettable moments. For the past eight years, we’ve been proud to be a hidden gem in the heart of Burbank, where friends, family, and guests come together to celebrate life’s most special occasions. This New Year’s Eve, we’re making the celebration even more memorable, and we want you to be part of it.

Urban Press Winery, founded by owner and first-generation winemaker Giovanni D’Andrea, has long been a destination for those seeking a taste of Sonoma County’s finest wines and exceptional culinary delights. With nearly 30 years of winemaking experience, Giovanni has curated a collection of wines that embody the passion and dedication of both the winery and its community. Our winemaker, Francois Cordesse, brings his global expertise to every bottle, ensuring that each sip tells a story of craftsmanship and local terroir.

Our New Year’s Eve celebration is designed to offer two distinct experiences, so you can join us at the time that suits you best. Choose from our early seating, perfect for an elegant dinner before the festivities, or opt for our Casino Seating for an evening packed with fun and excitement. As part of the Casino Seating, you’ll receive fun money to play with, adding an extra layer of enjoyment as you sip wine, mingle, and try your luck at the tables.

But that’s not all! The excitement builds to a thrilling crescendo with our balloon drop at midnight—an iconic moment you won’t want to miss. To make the countdown even sweeter, we’ll be raising our glasses of sparkling wine, ensuring you toast to the new year in style. Plus, throughout the evening, guests will have the chance to win amazing prizes in our raffle, adding another exciting element to the celebration.

Chef Edgar DelaRosa, a Los Angeles native with experience in Michelin-starred kitchens, will also delight your senses with his exquisite culinary creations, blending traditional Italian and French techniques for a truly unforgettable dining experience. Whether you’re enjoying an intimate dinner or celebrating with friends, the flavors at Urban Press are sure to elevate your New Year’s Eve to new heights.

Join us this New Year’s Eve at Urban Press Winery, where the wine flows freely, the fun never stops, and the memories last a lifetime. Come celebrate with us and discover why we’ve become a beloved destination for those who appreciate fine wine, great food, and a true sense of community.

