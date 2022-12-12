Chamber Organizes Burbank Community Toy Drive to Support Home Again L. A.

Tis the season to bring families and communities together in the spirit of the holidays. To celebrate a season of giving, Tequilas Cantina & Grill and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce joined forces with Home Again L.A. for the “Burbank Community Toy Drive.” The goal of this partnership is to bring hope and joy to deserving children and families for a celebration of good wishes.

Under the inspirational leadership of Chief Executive Officer Albert Hernandez, Home Again L.A. (HALA) is a local homeless service provider helping families with children experiencing homelessness in Burbank and surrounding communities. Their goal is simple – end homelessness one family at a time. With homelessness on the rise, HALA has expanded its services because every family matters.

HALA cannot do this critical work alone, so the owners of Tequilas stepped up once again to kick off the “Burbank Community Toy Drive,” benefitting the children of HALA. Thank you, Patricia and Carlos, for delivering Tequilas spirit of giving to help support Santa’s mission.

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce is honored to participate for the second year to help boost the toy collection efforts. The Chamber’s support is focused on the community at large because a thriving community makes for a stronger Burbank! We encourage you to shop local, dine local, spend local, support local, and enjoy local.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

It truly takes a village, and that was proudly showcased at the Community Holiday Toy Drive kick-off hosted at Tequilas Cantina & Grill on December 4th. It was a great turnout, and Tequilas created a holiday wonderland and a deliciously inviting environment for a festive evening of fun with a purpose. All guests brought toys, sampled a menu of tasty bites, enjoyed holiday music, and connected with Santa himself.

This kick-off event truly demonstrates bringing a community together. There were elected officials, business owners, non-profits, residents, and families, and everyone could feel the joy, open hearts, and selfless contributions among the guests. The end game is seeing a child’s face light up after opening a toy on Christmas day.

So, on behalf of Home Again L.A., Tequilas, and the Chamber, we ask you to join us by spreading peace, love, and hope and dropping off a new, unwrapped toy between now and December 22.

Drop Off Locations

Tequilas Bar & Grill – 4310 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank 91505

Burbank Chamber of Commerce – 200 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank 91502

Happy Holidays Burbank!