City Cancels Starlight Bowl Season Due to Damages From Recent Wind Storm

The Starlight Bowl, a cherished cultural landmark nestled in the hills of Burbank, sustained significant damage during the windstorms of January 7th and 8th. City officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage and outlining the necessary repairs.

As a result, the Starlight Bowl’s 2025 summer season will be reimagined, with programming relocating to alternative venues throughout the city.

“Our community was incredibly fortunate in the face of the recent LA County environmental disasters, but we are taking the substantial wind damage to the Starlight Bowl as an opportunity to reinvest in our public assets. We will not only renovate but create a new and improved Starlight Bowl” said Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez. “While I am deeply disappointed that this year’s programming will not take place at the Bowl, I look forward to a future where the venue is renovated, revitalized, and safe for generations to come.”

City officials are working to identify the resources needed to restore the venue while also planning for long-term improvements.

“Although we won’t be able to host events at the Starlight Bowl this season, our commitment to cultural arts remains strong,” said Marisa Garcia, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “We will bring live performances to the community through alternative parks and venues across the city.”

The Starlight Bowl’s signature summer concert series, including the annual fourth of July celebration, will be re-envisioned during this transition. Additionally, in 2025, the City will collaborate with residents and stakeholders to develop a sustainable vision for the venue’s future.

