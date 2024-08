City Clerk Sets Ballot Order for Candidates in November Election

City Clerk/Election Official Kimberly Clark has conformed the candidates for the November election that will see Burbank residents vote for two City Council members. Today she released the following:

Names of Nominees in the order in which they appear on the ballot:

For Member of the City Council

Hovanes Tonoyan

Konstantine Anthony

Chris Rizzotti

Emma Pineiro

John Parr

Eddy Polon

Mike Van Gorder

Patricia “Trish” Suarez Nacion

Judie Wilke

Measure(s) to be Voted On:

None

Burbank residents will be able to vote for two candidates.