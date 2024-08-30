City Clerk Sets Ballot Order for Candidates in November Election

By
Craig Sherwood
-
0
0

City Clerk/Election Official Kimberly Clark has conformed the candidates for the November election that will see Burbank residents vote for two City Council members. Today she released the following:

Names of Nominees in the order in which they appear on the ballot:

For Member of the City Council

﻿Hovanes Tonoyan

Konstantine Anthony

Chris Rizzotti

Emma Pineiro

John Parr

Eddy Polon

Mike Van Gorder

Patricia “Trish” Suarez Nacion

Judie Wilke

Measure(s) to be Voted On:                               

None

Burbank residents will be able to vote for two candidates.

