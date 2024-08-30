City Clerk Sets Ballot Order for Candidates in November Election

City Clerk/Election Official Kimberly Clark has conformed the candidates for the November election that will see Burbank residents vote for two City Council members. Today she released the following:
Names of Nominees in the order in which they appear on the ballot:
For Member of the City Council
Hovanes Tonoyan
Konstantine Anthony
Chris Rizzotti
Emma Pineiro
John Parr
Eddy Polon
Mike Van Gorder
Patricia “Trish” Suarez Nacion
Judie Wilke
Measure(s) to be Voted On:
None
Burbank residents will be able to vote for two candidates.