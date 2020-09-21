City Council Authorizes Purchase of Scott Motel for Homekey Program for Homeless

Burbank’s City Council has authorized staff and the Burbank Housing Corporation (BHC) by a 5-0 vote to purchase the Scott Motel, located at 1635 N San Fernando Blvd. under the provisions of the State of California’s Homekey Program with State money from the $600 million program created by the State. The total price of the project is allocated at $4.9 million.

Under the program, the State will grant funding to the City to buy the motel and rehabilitate it into interim or permanent, long-term homeless housing. The goal is for the State to expand the inventory of housing for persons experiencing homelessness who are impacted by COVID-19.

The Roomkey Program is the next step after Project Roomkey, which housed homeless people at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in unused hotels and motels. The Roomkey Program will provide a more stable housing ffor homeless persons who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, aged 65 or older or those who have chronic health conditions.

While Burbank will own the property, the Burbank Housing Corporation will be the property manager and will contract with an organization like Ascencia, Salvation Army, or Hope of the Valley who has all shown interest to provide the necessary services.

The $4.9 million in initial funding will come from a Homeket Program grant of $2.8 million while the City will pay $2.1 million from the $5.9 million in the Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset fund.

According to the Staff Report to the Council, Project Roomkey provides hotel/motel rooms for homeless persons who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, aged 65 or older or those who have chronic health conditions. As of July 31, 2020, the County of Los Angeles and cities across Los Angeles and Long Beach entered into agreements with 36 hotels/motels to secure approximately 3,650 rooms for Project Roomkey. Burbank homeless outreach teams placed more than 20 of our most vulnerable homeless persons into Project Roomkey.

Currently there are no projects located in the City of Burbank.

The City must close escrow with the current owner by December 30, 2020 and funds for operating expenses must be expended by June 30, 2022.