City Council Discusses Metro Project Slated to Remove Street Parking from Olive

On Tuesday November 2nd at 6 P.M., Burbank City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting.

Perhaps the most pertinent item of discussion at the meeting was the Community Development Department’s presentation and update on the Metro NoHo-Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project.

According to Assistant Community Development Department Director David Kriske, “the purpose of this project is to provide a frequent, high-quality rail-like bus service between North Hollywood and Pasadena via the cities of Burbank, Glendale, and the L.A. community of Eagle Rock.” The project, discussed since the mid-2000s, would establish a Metro bus route that would travel through Burbank and neighboring communities and would essentially parallel the 134 freeway.

Sections of the proposed project that would go through Burbank would run along Olive Avenue at the border of Toluca Lake and end at the border of Glendale along Glenoaks Blvd. This project would entail adding extra bus lanes along Olive Avenue, including the addition of lanes dedicated specifically for busses.

To accommodate the additional lanes, street parking along Olive Avenue would largely be removed. With regards to the stretch of the route that goes along Glenoaks Blvd, the bus would go along the length of the median from the intersection of Providencia Avenue and Glenoaks Blvd to the Glendale border. From the Providencia intersection to the intersection of Olive Ave and Glenoaks Blvd, the bus would be traveling along the regular road.

Following Kriske’s presentation, the city council discussed the project. The overwhelming consensus of the council was disapproval of the project as it currently stands.

Commenting on the possible impact of the project in the city, Councilmember Nick Schultz said, “the elimination of street parking on Olive is really something that could be detrimental to our business community and our residents along there.”

Regarding this proposal, Jess Talamantes said, “I would definitely encourage the public and my colleagues to call our representatives on the Metro Board,” referencing L.A. Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Glendale City Councilmember Ara Najarian who represent Burbank on L.A. County’s Metro Board of Directors.

“I think I only received three emails in support of it but the rest – over double digits – are saying don’t destroy our neighborhood,” said Mayor Bob Frutos, highlighting the gravity of this project’s possible effects on Burbank, and especially the community along Olive Avenue.

To contact Metro regarding this project, send an email to nohopasbrt@metro.net.

To watch the meeting and get a copy of the meeting’s agenda, click here.