City Council Once Again Extends Eviction Moratorium

Burbank’s City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to once again extend their urgency ordinance extending the eviction moratorium through July 31, 2020.

On May 19, the City Council approved two financial assistance programs for renters and small businesses with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act funds. The application process for the rental assistance program was announced the week of June 15, 2020, and on-line applications are being accepted beginning the week of June 22, 2020.

According to the City’s website, the application has already been closed after three days with no new applications being accepted.

An assistance program for small businesses will begin to accept applications next week.

According to the staff report, while evictions are being put on hold, the Rent Repayment Ordinance that allows for the repayment of back rent due, late fees, and penalties to November 30, 2020, is still in place. The Council discussed putting that also on a future agenda to reconsider the timeline.

The next Council meeting will be July 14 and will be a combined meeting with the Police Commission.