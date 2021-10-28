City Council Tabs Joe McDougall as Next Burbank City Attorney

At the November 2, 2021, meeting, Burbank’s City Council will consider an employment agreement appointing Joseph (Joe) McDougall as the next City Attorney. Upon approval, he will replace the current City Attorney, Amy Albano, who is retiring from the City after 10 years on November 13.

Mr. McDougall has been working in Burbank’s City Attorney’s Office since 2005. He currently serves as the City’s Chief Assistant City Attorney. Based on the City’s succession planning and Mr. McDougall’s interest in being appointed City Attorney, the City Council interviewed him for the position. The Council later appointed the Mayor and Vice Mayor to meet with him to discuss the position and as a result, are recommending the City Council approve an employment agreement.

Mayor Bob Frutos said he is “pleased to recommend the appointment of Joe McDougall. His years of dedication to the City and his strong expertise in municipal law make him a perfect fit for Burbank.”

In addition to a salary of $270,000, which is just under the top of the range, the proposed employment agreement outlines other standard benefits, including medical, life insurance, accidental death benefits, leave hours, car allowance, and a deferred compensation matching plan.