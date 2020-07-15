City Decides to Suspend Certain Parking Restriction Through Labor Day

In March of 2020, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued

the Safer at Home Order as part of a continued, proactive approach towards slowing the spread of the

Novel Coronavirus. As a result, the Burbank Police Department recognized that members of our

community would be spending more time at home and suspended all enforcement related to certain

parking restrictions on March 17, 2020. As California began to slowly reopen businesses and public

recreational spaces, a decision was made to resume the enforcement of all parking restrictions in the

City of Burbank beginning July 13, 2020.

On July 13, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a new statewide order requiring the closure

of certain indoor services, including indoor dining at restaurants, bars, wineries, movie theaters, family

entertainment centers, zoos, museums, cardrooms, gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, offices

of non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, and indoor malls. This action

was in response to an increase in the spread of the Novel Coronavirus reported over the past several

weeks.

Effective immediately, and in response to the current modification of the Safer at Home Order, the Burbank Police Department will once again be suspending all enforcement related to the following parking restrictions in the City of Burbank:

• Street sweeping

• Overtime parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods

Although 72-hour violations will not be enforced during this time, if Burbank Police discover a vehicle that

has been obviously abandoned, enforcement action will be at the discretion of a Traffic Bureau

Supervisor.

The suspension of the above parking enforcement operations will be in effect through September 7,

2020 and is subject to extension. Please know that our response to emergencies and other non-

emergency calls for service have not changed, and we will continue to deliver uninterrupted police services in our community.

Parking citations issued between July 13, 2020, and July 15, 2020, for violations mentioned above will be

dismissed. For questions related to the issuance of parking citations, please call (818) 238-3101.