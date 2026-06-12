City of Burbank Celebrates 70th Annual Civitan & Jamboree Day at George Izay Park Saturday June 13th

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce the return of the annual Civitan & Jamboree Day Celebration on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at George Izay Park, 1111 W Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506. This milestone 70th anniversary event continues one of Burbank’s most cherished youth sports traditions, bringing together hundreds of athletes, families, coaches, and community members for a day dedicated to teamwork, sportsmanship, and community pride.

A highlight of this year’s celebration is a special FIFA World Cup ticket raffle opportunity made possible through the FIFA World Cup 26 Community Champions Grant awarded to the City of Burbank. The raffle is open exclusively to participants registered in the 2026 Hap Minor Baseball and Ponytail Softball leagues. To be eligible, participants must complete the Civitan Jamboree registration by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026. One lucky winner will receive three tickets to a FIFA World Cup match on June 18, 2026, and the winner will be announced during the opening ceremonies. To register, visit: www.burbankparks.com.

Originally established in the mid-1950s through a partnership between the Civitan Club and Burbank Parks & Recreation, Civitan & Jamboree Day has grown into one of the city’s longest- running youth sports traditions, celebrating generations of athletes and the enduring values of participation, effort, and community connection.

The day will begin with a walking parade featuring participating teams, followed by opening ceremonies with community dignitaries. Athletes will then take part in a variety of skills competitions, recognizing their achievements from the season.

Following the parade and ceremony, George Izay Park will come alive with youth baseball and softball skills competitions, awards and recognitions, community booths, interactive activities, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.

For public safety and event operations, Clark Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Keystone to Mariposa from 5:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The parade will begin at John Burroughs High School, located at 1920 West Clark Avenue, and proceed to George Izay Park. Community members are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time in the area.

Event Schedule Highlights

8:30 AM – Parade Begins

9:15 AM – Opening Ceremony at George Izay Park

Skills competitions and activities will follow throughout the morning and early afternoon.

For additional information, please contact the City of Burbank Parks & Recreation Department Sports Office at 818-238-5330 or visit www.BurbankCA.gov/Sports.