City of Burbank has Planning Commission Vacancy to Fill

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Planning Commission beginning February 23, 2024 through March 25, 2024. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Monday, March 25, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the April 9, 2024, City Council Joint Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).