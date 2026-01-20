City of Burbank Launches First-of-Its-Kind Trail Accessibility Program in the San Fernando Valley

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department will officially launch the San Fernando Valley’s first trail accessibility program on Saturday, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. at the Stough Canyon Nature Center, located at 2300 Walnut Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501. The launch event is free and open to the public.

The Trail Accessibility Program introduces an all-terrain Action Trackchair AXIS 40 to provide equitable, safe, and dignified access to the Stough Canyon Fire Trail for people of all abilities. As part of the launch, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in free demonstrations of the Trackchair.

The Stough Canyon Fire Trail is a shared-use trail with steep grades and uneven terrain that is not accessible with traditional mobility devices. The Action Trackchair AXIS 40 is specifically designed for rugged outdoor environments, allowing users to navigate the trail while maintaining safety and visibility alongside other trail users.

As the San Fernando Valley’s first trail accessibility initiative, the program underscores Burbank’s leadership in creating more inclusive access to public open spaces.

The Trackchairs will be available to use during designated times at the Stough Canyon Nature Center through an online reservation system at www.BurbankParks.com. An able-bodied companion will be needed to assist with chair transfers, while a staff member will guide the party during the hiking experience.

Members of the media and the public are encouraged to attend to learn more about the program and experience the Trackchair in action.

For more information, please visit http://www.BurbankCA.gov/AdaptiveRecreation or call 818-238-5300.