City of Burbank Receives Multiple Prestigious Awards for Budgeting and Financial Reporting Excellence

The City of Burbank has received multiple prestigious awards from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), highlighting the City’s continued commitment to excellence in budgeting, financial reporting, transparency, and accountability.

The City received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2025-26 Annual Budget, the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. In addition, Burbank’s budget received special recognition for its outstanding budget process, scoring the highest possible marks from all three independent reviewers in this category.

In recognition of its financial reporting efforts, the City also received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, as well as the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award for its Fiscal Year 2024 Popular Annual Financial Report. Together, these recognitions qualify the City of Burbank for GFOA’s “Triple Crown” distinction, awarded to governments that have received all three of GFOA’s major awards.

“These honors are a reflection of what’s possible when a committed team works together,” said Jennifer Becker, Director of Financial Services. “They represent the expertise of our staff, the leadership of City Council and City Management, and the ongoing support of the Burbank community.”

Founded in 1906, GFOA represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. With more than 22,000 members, the Association is comprised of federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA’s mission is to advance excellence in public finance. For more information on GFOA, visit www.gfoa.org.

To learn more about the City of Burbank’s financial reports, please visit: burbankca.gov/web/financial-services.