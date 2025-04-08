City of Burbank Receives State and National Awards for Budgeting and Financial Excellence

The City of Burbank has been honored with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). Awarded for its Fiscal Year 2024-2025 budget, this prestigious award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting and underscores the city’s commitment to budgeting excellence. Additionally, Burbank’s budget received special recognition for its outstanding budget process, scoring the highest possible marks from all three independent reviewers in this category.

Burbank was also recognized by the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO), which awarded the city with two additional honors – one for Operating Budget and another for Capital Budgeting. These two awards highlight the city’s dedication to responsible financial management and long-term fiscal stability.

“These awards reflect our shared commitment to responsible financial stewardship, transparency, and planning for the future of Burbank,” said Mayor Nikki Perez. “We are proud of the financial services team and the reputation they have earned for maintaining the highest standards of financial excellence.”

“We are extremely proud to receive these distinguished awards at the state and federal level, because it reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team – our talented staff, the support of our City Management and City Council, and the engagement of our community,” said Jennifer Becker, Director of Financial Services.

The GFOA, founded in 1906, represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. With more than 22,000 members, the Association is comprised of federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA’s mission is to advance excellence in public finance. For more information on GFOA, visit www.gfoa.org.

The CSMFO, founded in 1957, is the premier statewide organization for municipal finance professionals in California. CSMFO’s awards program recognizes excellence in financial reporting, budgeting, and municipal treasury practices, helping municipalities maintain the highest standards of fiscal responsibility. For more information on CSMFO, visit www.csmfo.org.

To learn more about the City of Burbank’s financial reports, please visit: burbankca.gov/web/financial-services.