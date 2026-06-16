City of Burbank to Host Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Competition at George Izay Park 

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department will host Major League Baseball’s official Pitch, Hit & Run competition on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at George Izay Park, located at 1111 W. Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506. The free event provides youth baseball and softball players ages 7–14 an opportunity to showcase their skills while participating in a nationally recognized MLB youth development program.

Pitch, Hit & Run is Major League Baseball’s premier youth skills competition, designed to encourage participation in baseball and softball while promoting active recreation within local communities. Participants compete in three core skill challenges: pitching accuracy, hitting distance and accuracy, and running speed. Scores from each challenge are combined to determine overall standings within each age division.

The Burbank competition has been designated as an Automatic Qualifier event, providing local winners with the opportunity to advance directly to a Team Championship. Top performers may continue through the competition pathway with the potential to advance to the Finals held in conjunction with the MLB World Series.

The event reflects the City of Burbank’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality youth sports and recreation opportunities that promote physical activity, skill development, sportsmanship, and community engagement. Through partnerships with nationally recognized organizations such as Major League Baseball, the city continues to expand access to meaningful recreational experiences for youth and families.

Participants must register in advance and select from one of four available session times beginning at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., or 12:00 p.m. Space is limited.

For registration information and event details, visit www.BurbankCA.gov/Sports or contact the Parks and Recreation Department Sports Office at 818-238-5330.