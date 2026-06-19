City of Burbank to Host Movie in the Park

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Valley Cultural Foundation, invites residents and visitors to attend Movie in the Park on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Johnny Carson Park, located at 400 S. Bob Hope Drive in Burbank. Pre-movie activities begin at 7:00 pm, and a screening of “A Goofy Movie” will start at sundown (est. 8:15 pm).

This free community event offers families, friends, and neighbors the opportunity to gather for an evening of outdoor entertainment and community engagement in one of Burbank’s premier public spaces. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic refreshments as they enjoy a film under the stars in a welcoming and family-friendly environment. Food and dessert trucks will be on-site.

This latest Movie in the Park is part of an ongoing effort to provide accessible cultural and recreational programming that enhances quality of life for residents while fostering community connection through shared experiences. The event reflects the City’s commitment to creating opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in enriching recreational and cultural activities throughout the year.

To register for this event, visit www.BurbankCA.gov/ParksandRecreation.