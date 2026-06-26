Launch Location: The Starlight Bowl parking lot is the drone launch site and is NOT a public viewing location. Enjoy the show from anywhere with a clear view of the hillside surrounding the Starlight Bowl.W3TC dynamic mfunc tag refused: missing call:slug + hmac envelope.

Celebrate Independence Day with a free drone light show lighting up the skies above Burbank.

The drone show will launch from the Starlight Bowl parking lot; however, the Starlight Bowl will NOT be open for public viewing, and no event activities will take place on-site. Community members are encouraged to enjoy the show from any location with a clear view of the hillside surrounding the Starlight Bowl. There is no designated viewing area, and the drone show is designed to be enjoyed from locations throughout the community.

To enhance the experience, a YouTube link featuring a synchronized music soundtrack will be shared a few days before July 4th. Simply play the soundtrack from your viewing location while watching the drones.

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