City Parks Master Plan In-Person Community Final Meeting

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with RJM Design Group, has conducted a series of public engagement and outreach workshops to help identify and determine the needs of Burbank residents and stakeholders regarding future improvements to City Parks, amenities, facilities, and recreation programs. Information gathered during this process will guide the ultimate vision and development of a City Parks Master Plan. A City Parks Master Plan identifies local community needs and offers specific recommendations to support the local community.

The community is invited to attend Workshop #3, the final community workshop, on Wednesday, May 8, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at McCambridge Park in the McCambridge Recreation Center, 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA. Register HERE.

For those who were unable to attend the first two community workshops on March 13 and April 10, you can view Workshop #1 Video and Workshop #2 Video, and also complete Survey #2 by April 24, 2024. Results and feedback from the community outreach processes will be shared on the project website following the community meetings.

Burbank Parks and Recreation operates and maintains a total of 26 parks, 15 ball fields, four recreation/community centers, two older adult centers, one performing arts theater, two swimming pools, a skate/BMX park, a roller hockey rink, a tennis center, an 18-hole golf course, an outdoor amphitheater, a nature center, and the Burbank Animal Shelter. These parks range in size and amenities, providing various opportunities for outdoor activities, sports, picnicking, and relaxation. The city’s parks play a significant role in enhancing the quality of life for Burbank residents and visitors alike.

