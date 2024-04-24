City to Close Orange Grove Avenue Saturday for Repaving

Orange Grove Avenue, from Glenoaks to Third Street, will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024, for the repaving project under the City’s Annual Local/Residential Street Improvement Project, barring any unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions. This street closure will temporarily affect parking access from Orange Grove Avenue for the Burbank Farmers Market. Vendors and patrons will be rerouted to access the Burbank Farmers Market from Palm or Olive Avenue.

It is expected that the Burbank Fire Department will use the Palm side of their station for responses and there will be no reduction to services or response time.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the project contractors:

Mahdi Movahed (Assistant Superintendent) (951) 453-8563

Ben Johnson (Foreman) (951) 232-3953

All American Asphalt office (951) 736-7600