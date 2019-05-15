Classic Songs For Angela O’Neill Fans

Review by Greg Simay, MyBurbank.com

Angela O’Neill’s sultry mezzo-soprano captures the enduring charm of The Great American Songbook. She and her merry band of veteran musicians have been entertaining fans locally and inspiring more than a few couples to rediscover the pleasures of dancing cheek-to-cheek.

But O’Neill’s CD, “For Your Listening Pleasure,” allows fans old and new to savor her singing in the cozy warmth of their room, as I did on a recent gray May day. O’Neill is by turns sassy in “The Lady’s A Tramp” (first person), bluesy in “Stormy Weather”, euphoric in “It’s Almost Like Being In Love”, come-hither in “Dance With Me”, optimistic in “Route 66” and coy in “Teach Me To Love.” And kudos go to the Thursday Night Band and Chris Galuman for their great orchestral back up.

To Purchase the CD follow this link:

https://www.angelamaeoneill.com/about/foryourlisteningpleasure

It’s almost like being at a nightclub—but without having to drive in this unseasonable rain. And you can still dance with your sweetie. Only 30 CD’s left, so don’t wait too long.

The next gig for Angela O’Neill is with the Outrageous8, “a little big band,” on Saturday May 25th at the Wine Bar at The Myrtle Tree Café, 405 S. Myrtle Ave, Monrovia 91016. For reservations, please call (626) 386-5024.