Community Gathers at The Colony Theatre to Celebrate the Life of Barbara Beckley

Family, friends, artists, and community members came together at The Colony Theatre on March 29th to honor the life and legacy of Barbara Beckley, beloved Producing Artistic Director Emerita, who passed away on January 26, 2025. The celebration, held in the theatre she helped build into a cornerstone of creativity, served as a touching tribute to a woman whose vision shaped Burbank’s cultural landscape.

Barbara Beckley, remembered for her talent, tenacity, and transformative leadership, was celebrated for her decades-long dedication to the arts. Under her leadership, The Colony Theatre grew from a small ensemble into one of Los Angeles’ most respected regional theatres. She oversaw its relocation in 2000 to a 276-seat Equity theatre created in partnership with the City of Burbank, and her productions earned widespread acclaim.

Guests admire mementos from Barbara Beckley’s life in the arts. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The celebration began with a video clip of Assemblymember and former Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz giving a heartwarming speech about Barbara Beckley’s contribution to the arts as a Los Angeles icon, while he was attending an assembly meeting, and adjourned the meeting out of respect to the memory of Barbara Beckley. You can watch the video from the meeting here.

Throughout the memorial, stories and reflections were shared by those who knew and worked closely with Beckley. Her brother, Leon Beckley, served as master of ceremonies, while Karen Waler and Genie Guy, family members of Barbara, offered heartfelt remembrances. Former Executive Director of Burbank Arts for All Foundation Trena Pitchford and former Cultural Arts Commissioner Suzanne Weerts, also shared stories of Beckley’s profound impact.

Barbara Beckley

Contributions from the artistic community included tributes by director Cameron Watson, playwright Doug Haverty, and Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director of The Colony Theatre. A moving memorial slideshow presentation reflected the beautiful life that Beckley lived. You can watch the slideshow video here. Musical performances helped wrap up the afternoon with Patrick Warren on piano, Stewart Cole on trumpet, and Solomon Dorsey on vocals.

A special surprise took place when Jim Roy, a district representative of California State Senator Caroline Menjivar, took to the stage to present Beckley’s brother with a state senate resolution recognizing and honoring Barbara’s legacy.

Barbara Beckley’s work extended far beyond the stage. She was a board member of the Burbank Arts for All Foundation and served as a board member on the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission for over a decade. In 1993 she received Women in Theatre’s Outstanding Contribution Award, and was the keynote speaker at ShowBiz West’s 1994 West Coast Theatre Expo. She has served on the Peer Review Committees of the Pasadena Arts Council and the L.A. County Arts Commission. Barbara also served as President of the Board of Theatre LA (now L.A. Stage Alliance) for three years. In 1999 she received Theatre LA’s James A. Doolittle Ovation Award for Leadership in L.A. Theatre and in 2006, she was honored as Best Artistic Director by the readers of the Daily News.

Ben Beckley receives a Senate Resolution from Senator Caroline Menjivar’s district representative. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

A favorite quote of Beckley’s, displayed in the program, captured the essence of her passion: “What I have loved most of all is directing. Tell me a story. Make me care. —Barbara Beckley.” Barbara’s family encouraged guests to donate to The Colony Theatre in her memory to ensure that her legacy continues to shine through creative vision and the nurturing of artists, actors, playwrights, stage technicians and students in the beautiful space that Beckley helped to create. To donate in her honor, click here.