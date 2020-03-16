Coronavirus Updates for Burbank Restaurants

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR:

This page is made up of information provided by readers and has not been checked independently. Readers should still due their own due diligence regarding the information below. This information is for restaurants regarding hours, food delivery and takeout options. If you have information about a BURBANK restaurant please click HERE and give us as much information as possible regarding hours of operation and food delivery/take out options.

Barragan’s

730 N Victory Blvd, (818) 848-2325

Reported 3/16 – Closed for the next 3 weeks

Burbank Pub

2013 W Burbank Blvd (818) 588-3013

Reported 3/18 – Beginning on Thursday, March 19, Take out and Delivery Hours are 12p-9p Tuesday – Saturday until further notice

Centanni

117 N Victory Blvd (818) 434-1310

Reported 3/16 – open for to-go’s and deliveries.

Mon to Friday 4pm – 9 pm and Sat & Sun 5pm – 9pm

Daily Grill

2500 N. Hollywood Way 818.840.6464

Reported 3/18 – 7 am-9 pm daily

We are open for take out and delivery and are featuring specials including kids eat free with purchase of adult entree. We also have some lovely Doordash features including “Happy Hour at Home” and “2 for $30” including 1 starter, 2 entrees, and 1 dessert.

Dino’s Pizza

3520 W Burbank Blvd (818) 841-3311 – Order by Phone

Reported 3/17 – open for pickup and delivery only during the hours 11AM to 9PM.

We’ll be happy to bring pickup food to someone in their car in the parking lot upon request.

Online ordering available at: https://dinosburank.com

Dino’s Ordering App: https://apps.appmachine.com/dinospizzaburbank

Frontier Wok Too

1816 W Olive Ave. (818) 954-9965

Reported 3/18 (unconfirmed) – unknown hours – They are offering 10% off all take out and deliveries.

Gordon Biersch Burbank

145 S San Fernando Blvd, (818) 569-5240

Reported 3/17 – Sunday-Thursday 11AM to 9PM and Friday-Saturday 11AM to 10PM

Granville Cafe

121 N San Fernando Blvd (818) 848-4726

Reported 3/18 – open for take out 12-8pm

Half Baked Co.

1206 W Burbank Blvd. (818) 433-7481

Reported 3/18 – Tues-Sunday 10-3 Www.halfbaked.co Monday – closed

Burbank business for 10yrs. Specializing in custom cakes, cupcakes, macarons and other sweet treats. Gluten free, vegan & sugar free options available. Providing curbside pickup, delivery and partnering with Uber eats, grub hub and post mates.

Special “quarantine” do it yourself take home cupcake decorating kits. Family fun, give the kids and you something new to do at home. Help us keep our doors open.

Healthy Bites

3511 W Magnolia Blvd. (818) 508-0008

Reported 3/17 – Mon – Fri 11 a, to 9 pm, Sat & Sun 9 am to 6 pm

We need all the help we can get to spread the word so that we don’t close our doors.

Hill Street Cafe

3301 N Glenoaks Blvd. (818) 845-0046

Open for take out and delivery from 10am-8pm daily.. www.hillstreetcafeonline.com,

Hilltop Restaurant & Bar

Located at DeBell golf club 1500 E Walnut Ave 818-845-0022

Reported 3/18 – We are offering takeout only at our restaurant . Our menu is located online at www.debellgolf.com under the Hilltop page. Our brunch menu is not available at this time.

Takeout orders are available: Mon-Thru 10am-630pm Fri-Sun 730am-730pm

We have Pepsi products, coffee and tea available for beverages

Islands

101 E Orange Grove Ave, (818) 566-7744

Reported 3/18 – Open for delivery or pick up. Possible hours are 11-8pm

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

1125, 302 N San Fernando Blvd. (818) 562-7223

Reported 3/16 – Normal hours as of now. Mon-Sat 10-8, Sun 10-7

open with free delivery off our app



Magnolia Grille

10530 W Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood (818) 766-8698

Reported 3/18 – Breakfast and Lunch, Take-out only 8 am to 5 pm

McDonalds’s

1701 Olive

Reported 3/17 -Sign on the drive-thru ordering speaker says drive-thru 24 hours and lobby open 5am to 9pm for now.

MexCocina Cafe

2714 W Burbank Blvd., (818) 845-0561

Reported by 3/18 – MexCocina Cafe will continue to serve take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery orders. We are also offering a 10% cashback on all orders. The Mexcocina Cafe team is dedicated to serving the community of Burbank and every client. We want to continue serving a spice of love in every meal. We are dedicated to satisfy and support the community during these tough times.

Morton’s Steakhouse Burbank

3400 W. Olive Avenue Phone (818) 238-0424

Reported 3/16 – Hours of Operation: Monday-Sunday 12pm – 8pm.

Beginning March 17 Hours of Operation: Monday-Sunday 12pm – 8pm.

Take Out and To Go orders only. We will not be doing delivery at this time. For delivery, guests are welcome to use the delivery service Postmates. Limited (but also discounted!) Menu, which will be listed on Mortons.com starting later this week.

Olive’s Bistro

Coast Anabelle Hotel, 2011 Olive (818) 806-1222

Reported 3/18 – Take-Out Orders & Curb Side Pick Ups. We’ll continue to monitor the situation. Temporary Hours: 8am – 9pm – Visit our website for the menu: olivesburbank.com

Panera Bread

132 E Palm Ave. (818) 391-1060

Reported 3/17 – open 10:00am – 6:00pm

Open for delivery, to go orders and catering. We offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Saraya Thai

1439 W Olive Ave (818) 846-1244

Reported 3/17 – Hours are 11-9pm as of 3/17

Noodles, curries, fried rice, soups, salads! Thai tea, Matcha green tea, Thai iced coffee

Pick up, delivery, & walk-in to-go orders www.sarayathai.com

Simmzy’s

3000 W Olive Ave (818) 962-2500

Reported 3/18 – closed until further notice

Tallyrand

1700 W. Olive Ave. (818) 846-9904

Reported 3/18 – To go only. Wed 3/18-Friday 3/20: 4pm-8pm Saturday 3/21: 8am-1pm

Tequilas

4310 Magnolia Blvd. 818 845-7217

Updated 3/18 – closed until further notice

The Habit

103 E Alameda Ave (818) 260-0083

Reported 3/18 (by customer) – “ordered & paid online yesterday and when it was ready, went in and grabbed my bag. Very quick & efficient. Orders may be made in store too”

Wood Ranch

110 N. 1st Street (747) 200-2460

Reported 3/18 – open 11:00am – 8:30pm

Definitely open for take-out. I ordered online, set a pick-up time, the food was ready when I got there!

https://order.woodranch.com/ menu/wood-ranch-burbank