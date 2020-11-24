Councilmember, Jess Talamantes, Named Past-President for the League of California Cities LA County Division

The League of California Cities has reappointed City of Burbank Councilmember Jess Talamantes to serve as Past-President for the League of California Cities Los Angeles County Division.

This will be Councilmember Talamantes’ second time serving as Past-President for the LA County Division, a position he formerly held from 2017-2018 after serving as President from 2016-2017. During his tenure with the League, he has also served on various other boards and committees including:

 State Board of Directors (2018-2020)

 Nominating Committee Member (2019) 

Policy Committee

Governance, Transparency, and Labor Relations (Chair) o Administrative Services and Employee Relations

 Finance Committee

The League of California Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions that affect cities.