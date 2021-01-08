Covid Takes Long Time Resident Elizabeth Carletta

Elizabeth Marie Carletta (Liz)

Liz Carletta 60, died on December 21, 2020, at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank following a 3-month battle with Covid 19. Liz was born on March 20, 1960, in Los Angeles, CA. She is the daughter of Molly Velasquez Perdomo and Hector Lara.

Liz graduated from Polytechnic High in Sun Valley, CA, Class of 1978, and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree some 30 years later from Cal State LA. Liz started working for a Chiropractor in Burbank at age 17 wherein 1980 she met the love of her life and husband to be David Carletta. They were married in 1984 and resided in Burbank where they raised their two children Brian and Samantha and she managed his office for 30 years. Once her children completed high school, she pursued her dream of working with children and started working at Children’s Hospital LA. She then moved to UCLA with Dr. Mark Sklansky to help set up his pediatric cardiology clinic. From there she went on to manage UCLA medical clinics in Encino and finally Beverly Hills.

Liz had a strong spiritual passion. She was heavily involved with Village Church Burbank for 30 years. Her love for her family, church, and many friends were most notable. She truly was the rock of her family. If anyone needed help for anything, Liz was the one to call. She would always remind her family and friends that God is in control and that no matter what the obstacle or circumstances that it would pass. She made people feel safe when they were scared, strong when they were weak, and loved when they were down with life’s trials. She always knew when to reach out or just appear on one’s doorstep. She would give of herself to family and strangers alike as evidenced by the many charities and causes she supported.

Liz also loved all kinds of music, dancing, entertaining, travel, photography, and anything Disney. She had a special love for Dopey of the seven dwarfs and filled her home with many examples of Dopey in statues, pictures, and special handmade items.

Liz is survived by her loving husband David of 36 years; her children Brian 34 and Samantha 30; her mother Molly Perdomo and sister Olga Rodriguez of Canyon City, CO.; her brother Oscar Perdomo and wife Sandra of Las Vegas, NV; her other brother Felix Cortez of Ventura, CA; her niece Jacqueline and nephew Orion.

A celebration of life memorial service for Liz will be held later in the year once crowds can safely gather.

Those who wish to remember Liz in a special way may donate to www.gofundme.com/f/Liz-Carletta-Charities for distribution to the many charities she supported.