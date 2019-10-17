Crescenta Valley Cross Country Wins Battle Over Burbank

The Burbank High cross country teams knew things would be close with Crescenta Valley High Thursday in the second Pacific League meet at Crescenta Valley Park.

What the Bulldogs didn’t know how strong this group of Falcons would be on their own home course.

The Falcons defeated Burbank 39-48 on the boys’ varsity side. It was even closer in the girls’ competition, as CV outlasted Burbank 35-36.

Burbank junior Mckynzee Kelley won by finishing the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 59.4 seconds.

“I was happy with how it went,” Kelley said of her race. “We were hoping we could get first, but we’re happy with second. We’re looking forward to (League Finals at) Arcadia because it counts as two meets. We know what to expect now.”

Junior Megan La Camera finished third (19:14.9) as all five scorers for the Bulldogs were members of the class of 2021.

Zoe Zeron (eighth, 19:51.2), Elin Markarian (10th, 19:58.2) and Noela Kim (14th, 20:08) also scored. Seniors Sol Fernandez (20th, 20:49.4) and Cythia Movsisian (24th, 21:14.8) also had solid efforts.

Burroughs High finished third in the girls’ team standings with 89 points.

Junior Jordan Guzman led the way for the Indians by taking seventh in 19:48.

Senior Ceci Whitney (12th, 20:05.5), senior Taylor Lombardo (22nd, 20:54.8), junior Briana Contreras (21:00.6), junior Kiara Cruz (25th, 21:27.0), junior Patrycja Maciak (26th, 21:40.2) and senior Samantha Hoxsie (29th, 22:35.6) round out the Indians.

In the boys’ varsity competition, CV’s Dylan Wilbur, who is one of the best in the state, won in 15:19.9. Burbank was led by Victor Goli, who finished sixth in 15:45.1. He was followed by junior teammate Andres Leon (15:46.0). Senior Dayne Ellis followed by taking eighth in 15:55.3.

Senior Anthony Chiaravalle (11th, 16:08.6), senior Tadeh Shanazari (1th, 16:26.8), senior Steven Wright (16:39) and junior Tyler Jenkins (17:03.3) round out the Bulldogs.

“We know CV runs this course like 24/7, so this is their strong point,” Goli said. “Today was kind of like a practice meet for us. We’re going to try to kill it for league finals in three weeks.”

Burroughs finished fourth with 113 points, but was actually quite impressive by having a solid pack that was less than 50 seconds difference between its first and last runner.

Junior Jimmy Nealis led the way by taking 18th (16:29.1). Senior Robert McGraham (22nd, 16:35.2), senior Trevor Villargran (25th, 16:47.5), senior Logan Berger (28th, 17:04.1), sophomore Jalen Leighton (17:13.7), and sophomore Chase Eldridge (31st, 17:17.7) round out Burroughs.