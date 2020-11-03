UPDATE: Deadline Extended For Cultural Arts Commission “Alone Together Showcase” Submissions

UPDATE: The deadline for submissions has been extended to Saturday, November 7.

[Article first published on October 22.]

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission calls for submissions from local creatives and crafters for the upcoming Alone Together Showcase to be held November 20. Deadline for submissions is Friday, October 30, at 11:59 p.m.

“Creativity and the Arts reflect the human experience as a way for people to share their humanity and tell their truths,” commented Leah Harrison, Chair of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission. “Yet, in these challenging times it is virtually impossible to commune with our neighbors. We cannot gather to share our stories, our projects, or works of beauty that we have been creating to keep us sane in these difficult times.”

“The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission is absolutely thrilled to have the support of the city in creating the ongoing series Virtually Burbank, which was created in an effort to fill the vacuum created by the lack of public events. As an outreach program it is a service to the community where creatives can gather, share, discuss, lament, train in our new reality of virtual gatherings.”

The 2020 season of Virtually Burbank is called Alone Together, and culminates with the Alone Together Showcase.

“This will be a celebration of human creativity and spirit by showing that although we are not able to gather together right now we are not alone,” Harrison explained. “Because the Showcase is for all levels of creative experience we previously hosted a series of workshops to help support and train people to create their submissions.”

“The first was ‘Creativity in the Digital Landscape,’ where artists of different genres discussed how they are sharing their art form in the virtual space. It featured two presenters who called in from Delaware moments after losing their power to a tornado. But as 2020 shows, we all just keep finding ways to move forward.”

“The second, ‘Celebrating Inspiration,’ was a beautiful gathering of artists sharing their inspirations, or lack of, how they were coping with creating alone, and the tools they used to stay inspired. It showed that creativity in any form no matter how big or small is vital at this time.”

“The third workshop, ‘Alone Together: How to Get the Perfect Shot (At Home),’ sponsored by the New York Film Academy, was a delightful presentation on the basics of at home filming. All of these sessions were recorded and can be viewed on our burbankarts.com page.”

“We have had an overwhelming response from the Virtually Burbank: Alone Together workshops,” Harrison added. “Numerous people have reached out and told us about finding new inspiration, feeling supported, and learning new techniques.”

“It is such a thrill to see so many people around the country be inspired by our local community. Including one attendee who logged in all the way from Thailand! The BCAC has been honored that local artists would join us for these workshops and donate their time, share their passions, and their bravery in sharing their struggles and accomplishments.”

“Now we would be delighted for our community to share their creativity in the upcoming Alone Together Showcase. Anyone and everyone can submit to the Alone Together Showcase, all ages are welcome.”

“We hear from our neighbors they are gardening, cooking, making outfits for their cats, singing, dancing, writing, knitting, creating vending machines of art, puppet shows, so many inspiring things,” Harrison said. “We would love for you to share your bright light with our wonderful community and let them know that we may be alone, but we are all in this together.”

Submissions are required to be in JPG, TIF, MOV or MP4 format. More information on what and how to submit may be found on the Virtually Burbank: Alone Together Showcase webpage.

The Alone Together Showcase will be held online on Friday, November 20, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.