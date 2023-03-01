Dare to Dream Scholarship Accepting Applications from Students Impacted by Cancer

As advances in medicine have significantly increased the survivorship of pediatric cancer, it is increasingly important to address the potential long-term consequences of childhood cancer and support the life quality of pediatric cancer survivors. A key issue in pediatric cancer survivorship is educational attainment due to irregular school attendance and adverse effects on cognition and academic performance during and after cancer treatment. These cancer survivors have the same goals and aspirations as their peers, yet without adequate support and encouragement, they run the risk of experiencing struggles in pursuing higher education.



Established in 2020 with the hope of brightening the days of cancer warriors, The Nguyen Memorial Cancer Relief Foundation is proud to award a $500 scholarship to one student whose life has been impacted and battled cancer at any point in their life, which could be utilized to cover expenses for college textbooks, outstanding tuition balances, living expenses and/or other costs related to their education. Our ultimate is to encourage and support the journey of young cancer survivors and patients in chasing their dreams. To apply please fill our the application form: tinyurl.com/daretodreamscholarship



Eligibility:

-Must be enrolled in or plan to enroll full-time at an accredited two- or four- year college.

-Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or higher

Mission: To provide support to college students, who have been impacted by cancer, in the pursuit of their dream.



Application:

-Fill the online application form

-Upload a PDF copy of resume and transcript(s)

Applicants must submit a written essay (500 – 1,000 words) answering the following questions:

-How has cancer affected your life and outlook on your goals?

-How did this adversity shape who you are today?

-What would this scholarship mean to you? Why is it important?

***Application closes at 11:59 pm PST on May 1st, 2023***

Following the submission by the deadline, we will be in touch with the scholarship finalists via email for a quick conversation through Zoom to determine the scholarship winner. For any questions, please email cancerxrelief@gmail.com.