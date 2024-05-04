Darryl Carter Named Burroughs Boys Hoops Coach

By Rick Assad

After an extensive search, the Burroughs High boys’ basketball team has a new coach.

Darryl Carter has been named the newest head man and is in the process of selecting his staff. This should be concluded in the next two weeks.

Since 2018, Carter has been the Crespi varsity boys’ assistant coach and was the head freshmen boys’ basketball coach.

“First and foremost, I want to establish an identity for the program,” he said. “Create a foundation that we can build something special over time.”

Carter, who has a training facility in Chatsworth, spoke about his basketball beliefs.

“My philosophy is playing hard from tip off to the final buzzer,” he said. “I am high on the fundamentals and keeping it simple. I am a coach that preaches defense.”

Playing solid defense is the cornerstone of many successful teams and Carter hopes this will be a hallmark of his squads.

For each and every game, Carter, who has been a youth basketball coach for 10-plus years and is a longtime personal trainer, wants his players to give everything they have and play a team-oriented style.

“Play hard, play smart and play for each other,” he said. “I believe that most successful programs all have this in common. They create a culture around these three principles.”

Carter was asked what he brings to Burroughs’ program.

“My strengths are energy and passion for the game,” he offered.

Like the legendary John Wooden, who coached the UCLA Bruins to 10 NCAA national titles including seven straight, Carter said don’t concentrate on the end result.

“Success is not solely wins and losses but it’s the culture and the legacy you create,” he said. “When my time is up at Burroughs, I want to look back at all the young men I left a positive impact on, and a program rich in culture.”

Though the basketball season is months away, Carter is looking forward to bringing a sense of community and pride to an already steady and formidable product.

If the past is any indication of the future, the Burroughs basketball program is in good hands.