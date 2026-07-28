Deputy Chief Adam Cornils retired from the Burbank Police Department after 27 years of law enforcement service to the community last week. He was sent off by Chief Rafael Quintero, City Manager Justin Hess, Assistant City Manager Courtney Padget, Councilman Christopher Rizzotti, and many of his co-workers during a gathering at Burbank Police Headquarters. His father and extended family members were also present.

The MC for the event, Captain Claudio Losacco, who attended the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy with Deputy Chief Cornils back in 1999 and worked with him for the last 20 years, shared some funny stories and highlighted many moments from Captain Cornils’ distinguished career with the audience.

Adam Cornils is thanked by former Chief Mike Albaneese, who traveled from Arizona for the event. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Deputy Chief Cornils, who graduated from Bonita High School in LaVerne, was hired by Burbank PD in June 2006 after working for the Monrovia Police Department for seven years.

Deputy Chief Cornils worked uniformed patrol and in the Gang Unit before promoting to sergeant in 2010, where he supervised patrol shifts and the Gang Unit. He was promoted to Lieutenant in June 2015, where he oversaw Patrol, the Administrative Division, the COPS Bureau, and Internal Affairs. In 2022, he was promoted to Captain and in January 2025, then Chief Mike Albanese made him the Deputy Chief of Police, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Department.

Captain Losacco highlighted many of Deputy Chief Cornils’ accomplishments, including leadership of the SWAT team, K9 unit, his work with the Department’s Baker to Vegas Relay team, and his establishment of important regional training and field exercises for local, state, and federal agencies.

Captain Losacco said, “Deputy Chief Cornils has been universally admired and respected by everyone he’s worked with. He does everything well, from tactics to report writing, to leadership, to investigations.” Several speakers, all who spoke with admiration, commented on Deputy Chief Cornils’ leadership, fairness, and tact during their presentations.

Chief Quintero closed the celebration of Deputy Chief Cornils’ retirement by thanking him for his leadership, years of service, and helping smooth his own transition when he took over as the chief in 2025.