Discover Burbank’s Best Parenting Class

Some families come to Burbank Parent Education looking for developmental guidance. Others come searching for playmates for their children. What they ultimately discover is something far greater: an authentic, compassionate village that celebrates the highs, carries families through the challenges, and grows alongside them.

The Burbank Adult School Parent Education Program has been awarded myBurbank’s Best Parenting Classes for five years running (2022- 2026), standing as a vital pillar of support for local families navigating the rewarding and challenging journey of raising children.

A Local Legacy

For more than six decades, a unique tradition has woven its way through Burbank. It is not uncommon to hear, “I came here with my mom when I was little,” or “My grandmother brought my mom to parent ed, and now I’m bringing my own baby”. Alumni have also met some of their closest friends here; friendships that have lasted long after the preschool years.

Photo courtesy of Burbank Parent Ed

What began in the 1960s as the Child Observation Class, an era when mothers arrived in heels and pearls, has evolved to offer inclusive support for caretakers, fostering community and helping young children thrive. Today, Burbank Parent Education offers a variety of weekly classes through Burbank Adult School for families with children of all ages.

Photo courtesy of Burbank Parent Ed

Morning Classes (Infants, Toddlers, & Preschoolers

Explore free play, art, music, movement, story time, and snacks, all while parents connect with one another and participate in guided discussions led by credentialed teachers. These conversations offer support, practical parenting tools, and reassurance that no one is navigating parenthood alone.

Afternoon Enrichment (Ages 3 to 6

For parents and children ages three to six, afternoon enrichment classes explore exciting themes such as cooking, science, and art from around the world. Children learn through hands-on experiences while parents build connections and enjoy time together as a community.

School-Age Classes (Elementary, Middle, & High School

Parenting doesn’t become easier when children get older, it simply changes. These classes provide a welcoming space to discuss the real-life challenges families face, including social and emotional development, friendships, school concerns, technology, and changing family dynamics.

Photo courtesy of Burbank Parent Ed

A Village Built for Every Family

Scholarships are available to support the diverse needs of the community. In addition, free Family Success Classes are available for English Language Learners, providing a nurturing space to strengthen language skills and confidently navigate the local school system.

Beyond the classroom, the Burbank Parent Education Council helps create memorable experiences for families throughout the year. From beloved traditions like the Halloween Boo Bash and Valentine’s Day celebrations to field trips, family events, and classroom enhancements, the council helps enrich the Parent Education experience.

Families are warmly invited to discover a community that will support them through early childhood and beyond.