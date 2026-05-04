Give our dogs at the Burbank Animal Shelter a break, and save a life by becoming a foster parent for a dog in need. To learn more about becoming a foster, email our Adult Dog Foster Recruiter at vbasfosterinfo@gmail.com.
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Dog Fosters Needed at the Burbank Animal Shelter
Give our dogs at the Burbank Animal Shelter a break, and save a life by becoming a foster parent for a dog in need.
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