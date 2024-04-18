Dolores Huerta Recognized with a Proclamation By Burbank City Council

During last week’s Burbank City Council Meeting, Mayor Nick Schultz presented Dolores Huerta with a proclamation, declaring April 10, 2024 as “Dolores Huerta Day,” in the City of Burbank.

Dolores Clara Fernandez Huerta is renowned for her passionate work in fighting for the rights of farm workers and their families and starting a labor movement that is still continuing today. In 1962 she helped to establish the National Farm Workers Association with Cesar Chavez that gave workers better working conditions.

Huerta was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993 and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, and has received many other accolades. Dolores Huerta has become an integral part of Burbank’s history, where on December 12, 2023, the City Could named Dolores Huerta Day a holiday for city employees. On September 17, 2021, a ceremony was held changing Jordan Middle School’s name to Dolores Huerta Middle School here in Burbank.

Mayor Nick Schultz invited Dolores Huerta to join him at the podium of the City Council meeting where he read the proclamation to her. “I, Mayor Nick Schultz, of the city of Burbank, do hereby proclaim April 10, 2024, as Dolores Huerta day in the city of Burbank, and I encourage all of my fellow residents to learn from Miss Huerta, as an example to work to make a positive impact in our community and in every community that you call home,” said Mayor Schultz.

Mayor Nick Schulz and Vice Mayor Nikki Perez presenting Dolores Huerta with a proclamation and flowers. Photo courtesy of Burbank PIO.

“When I received this, I received it on behalf of the working people, especially farmworkers. As we know, our farm workers are essential workers and unfortunately they still do not receive the types of wages and benefits that other essential workers do,” said Huerta in response to receiving the framed proclamation. “But we have to remind them, and we have to remember them, and always remember that they’re the ones who put the food on our table every day. So when I take this proclamation from you, I do it on behalf of all those working people out there.”

Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Schultz performed two other proclamation presentations declaring April 14-20, 2024 as National Animal Control Officers Week and April 7-13, 2024 as National Library Week. Huerta acknowledged the city of Burbank for their appreciation of workers in the community. “I just want to say this city is really a model for so many cities because you’re showing that you have a very big heart, and we know that many people are proud to be associated with the citizens of Burbank,” added Huerta.

The rest of the Council then joined Mayor Schultz and Huerta for a photo, and Vice Mayor Nikki Perez presented her with flowers. “You have been a champion and a leader for farmworkers, for labor unions, for the LGBTQ community, for women everywhere, and so many others,” said Perez. “I have not had a lot of role models, or people who make me lose my breath growing up, and you are one of them. I have looked up to you very much, because it has been 94 years that you have not stopped working, fighting, growing and organizing for your community.”

To watch the presentation with Dolores Huerta at the City Council meeting, click here.