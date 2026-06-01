Downtown Art Festival Attracts Thousands

EntertainmentArts and EntertainmentSectionsCity of BurbankFamily Fun and EventsGalleryNewsDowntown Art Festival Attracts ThousandsBy Ross A. Benson - June 1, 2026015Facebook Twitter Email Print Jackalope Art Fair, Summer 2026 (Photo by Craig Durling)This past weekend, San Fernando Blvd turned into a huge arts festival, with thousands walking the streets both Saturday and Sunday.myBurbank’s photographer, Craig Durling, stopped by and captured these photos from the event.(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photo by Craig Durling)(Photos by Craig Durling)