Downtown Art Festival Attracts Thousands

By
Ross A. Benson
-
0
15
Jackalope Art Fair, Summer 2026 (Photo by Craig Durling)

This past weekend, San Fernando Blvd turned into a huge arts festival, with thousands walking the streets both Saturday and Sunday.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
MBB 2024

myBurbank’s photographer, Craig Durling, stopped by and captured these photos from the event.

(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photo by Craig Durling)
(Photos by Craig Durling)

    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

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